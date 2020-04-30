Pair who 'missed each other too much' caught by police
North Wales Police says it has reported five people for Covid-19 related-offences in the past 24 hours following "some interesting conversations".
They include a lady from Manchester who had travelled to the Ogwen Valley with her children to "relieve the boredom", a man from Liverpool who told a park ranger in Snowdonia he did not care about the restrictions and was going for a walk, a man from Bangor who had made several non-essential travel journeys in one day and two passengers in a taxi who "decided they were missing each other too much and would break the restrictions to be together".
The 2,000-bed Dragon’s
Heart Hospital inside the Principality Stadium admitted its first 12
patients on Wednesday. Cardiff and Vale health board said more would
be received later in the week to free up resources elsewhere in the health
board
Nicola Bryan and Ben Frampton
Life under lockdown in pictures
People love to snap defining moments in their lives - even more so in the age of Instagram.
Often they might be of birthdays, weddings or anniversaries.
In this unprecedented time photographers Katie Barrett, from Cardiff, and Kate Stuart, from Barry, have taken the opportunity to capture the lives of those living under lockdown.
They both use their exercise time to meet and picture people.
At-home recovery pack for 88-year-old Covid-19 survivor
When Edna Unsworth was discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus, she did not leave empty handed.
The 88-year-old, from Rhyl, was handed a self-isolation pack of food, toiletries and activities to help with mental health and daily routines.
She was given it by staff at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire in a bid to help with her rehabilitation, and will be visited at home by health care workers.
But concerns have been raised by occupational therapy and physiotherapy organisations that provision across Wales is "patchy" and without help, people's lives would be harmed.
The Welsh Government said it had announced an extra £10m to help people recovering from coronavirus.
'Massive' challenge of coronavirus rehab care
Providing ongoing support to patients recovering from Covid-19 will be a "massive" challenge for the NHS, say specialists.
Occupational therapy and physiotherapy organisations told BBC Wales a national strategy for rehab will be required.
They claim provision is "patchy" and without help people's lives will be affected.
The Welsh Government said it had announced an extra £10m to help people recovering from coronavirus.
