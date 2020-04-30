North Wales Police says it has reported five people for Covid-19 related-offences in the past 24 hours following "some interesting conversations".

They include a lady from Manchester who had travelled to the Ogwen Valley with her children to "relieve the boredom", a man from Liverpool who told a park ranger in Snowdonia he did not care about the restrictions and was going for a walk, a man from Bangor who had made several non-essential travel journeys in one day and two passengers in a taxi who "decided they were missing each other too much and would break the restrictions to be together".