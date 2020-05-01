Coronavirus: Concern at lack of protective kit

Family photo Copyright: Family photo Rachael Yates was the first prison officer in Wales to have died with Covid-19 Image caption: Rachael Yates was the first prison officer in Wales to have died with Covid-19

The mother of a Welsh prison officer who died after contracting coronavirus has criticised the lack of personal protective equipment for key workers.

Rachael Yates, 33, an asthmatic, had worked at Usk Prison in Monmouthshire for about 18 months when she died on 21 April.

Her mother Julie Jacques said the family's "light has been taken away".

Prison officers will form a guard of honour at Usk Prison for Rachael's coffin before her funeral later.

The Prison Service said its deepest sympathies were with her loved ones and colleagues.

The Ministry of Justice said there were "robust and flexible" plans in place to protect staff, with prisons working with public health and NHS services.

"Personal protective equipment is being provided to officers and all prisons have the soap and cleaning materials they need," a spokesman said.