Coronavirus: Concern at lack of protective kit

Her mother Julie Jacques said the family's "light has been taken away".
Prison officers will form a guard of honour at Usk Prison for Rachael's coffin before her funeral later.
The Prison Service said its deepest sympathies were with her loved ones and colleagues.
The Ministry of Justice said there were "robust and flexible" plans in place to protect staff, with prisons working with public health and NHS services.
"Personal protective equipment is being provided to officers and all prisons have the soap and cleaning materials they need," a spokesman said.
Lockdown 'so difficult' for girl with autism
A Flintshire mother has said lockdown is badly affecting her teenage daughter - who has severe autism - and putting a heavy strain on her family.
Kathryn Elsmore, of Broughton, has been told her daughter Cerys,13, is a priority for a lockdown school hub but she remains at home.
She said she felt "semi-abandoned".
Flintshire council said it had to consider whether it could "safely offer suitable provision" for children on an individual basis.
Ms Elsmore, a mother-of-three who is also trying to home-school Cerys' younger brother, said: "She has no sense of danger which is probably our biggest problem at the moment."
Before Covid-19, she would be picked up at 08:00 from Monday to Friday, and then returned home from her school after 16:00.
She said Cerys did not understand why the family were indoors and she "doesn't respond well" to the kind of activities available in the house.
"She's much more an outdoor person, going on activities. She swims three times a week. She sometimes goes horse riding or ice skating," said Ms Elsmore.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Friday's live coverage from Wales.
We will be bringing you all the news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, with First Minister Mark Drakeford due to address the Welsh Government's daily press conference at around 12:30 this afternoon.
