People living in Wales' most deprived areas are more likely to die of coronavirus than those in more affluent places, new figures suggest.

Office for National Statistics analysis shows 44.6 Covid-19 deaths for every 100,000 people in the poorest 20% of communities in Wales.

In the wealthiest 20% of communities it was 23.2 deaths per 100,000 people.

Newport has suffered the worst rate of coronavirus deaths so far, almost twice as high as the Welsh average.