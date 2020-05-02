People living in Wales' most deprived\nareas are more likely to die of coronavirus than those in more affluent places, new figures suggest . Office for National Statistics analysis shows 44.6\nCovid-19 deaths for every 100,000 people in the poorest 20% of communities in\nWales. In the wealthiest 20%\nof communities it was 23.2 deaths per 100,000 people. Newport\nhas suffered the worst rate of coronavirus deaths so far, almost twice as high\nas the Welsh average.
'Lockdown is working'
Dr David Hepburn, an intensive care consultant at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport spoke in March about his experience of catching coronavirus and appealed to people to obey the lockdown rules. Aneurin Bevan health board has published this update from him on Twitter:
'The public need to know'
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said people needed to know what actions "the Welsh Government took to better plan and prepare our NHS for an inevitable pandemic" after an exercise in 2016.
Mr Price said "the public deserve and need to know what happened in this test so that we can learn lessons to help us now".
The Welsh Government said: "We and other Welsh public bodies were involved in Exercise Cygnus, following which the UK government established a UK review of our pandemic preparedness.
"Some of the review work has fed into the response to this outbreak, such as the emergency legislation."
Plaid Cymru called on the Welsh Government to release the findings of an exercise into the impact of a hypothetical flu pandemic in 2016.
