Hayfever or coronavirus?
Can hay fever give you a cough? Do you get a temperature with hay fever? How do I know if I have coronavirus or hay fever?
Dr Peter Saul, joint chairman of the Royal College of General Practitioners Wales, said there are some things to look out for.
"If you're starting to get your usual symptoms it's very likely that you haven't got coronavirus," he said.
"If there's something different about them - if you're running a fever, fevers are unusual with hayfever, if you've got a bad sore throat, again unusual with hayfever, if you've got the running eyes the itching nose and the sneezing and it's the same sort of thing you get each year - it's very likely to be hayfever.
"Of course, taking your usual treatments such as anti-hystomienes and eyedrops or nose spray is going to help hayfever but it's not going to help Covid."
Returning to work
Reduced hot-desking and alternatives to social distancing where it is not possible are among measures being considered to let workplaces reopen.
A draft government plan to ease anti-coronavirus restrictions seen by the BBC also urges employers to minimise numbers using equipment, stagger shift times and maximise home-working.
The prime minister is set to reveal his "roadmap" out of lockdown.
However, unions have said they are concerned about companies' ability to source protective kit.
How much can we trust coronavirus figures?
To date at least 983 people have died with coronavirus in Wales, but with issues with testing figures in recent weeks, how much can we rely on the data to track the pandemic?
Since Covid-19 started claiming lives, excess deaths are up 31% in Wales, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.
Causes of death are given by a doctor who completes a medical certificate of cause of death.
Dr Roland Salmon, a former director of Public Health Wales' communicable disease surveillance centre, said doctors may record the death as being caused by something else.
Cancer treatment response 'too slow'
Wales is lagging behind England when it comes to setting up hubs free of Covid-19 to treat cancer patients, a charity has warned.
Cancer Research UK in Wales said the response to treating patients in a safe environment had been too slow.
It has been announced in England that thousands of cancer patients will be seen at new centres designed to be clear of coronavirus.
The Welsh Government said decisions on services should be decided locally.
Cancer patient Robert Wright, who is waiting to have a cancerous tumour in his bladder removed, said people were being given "false hope" by being told they would have operations soon.
