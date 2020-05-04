Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Can hay fever give you a cough? Do you get a temperature with hay fever? How do I know if I have coronavirus or hay fever?

Dr Peter Saul, joint chairman of the Royal College of General Practitioners Wales, said there are some things to look out for.

"If you're starting to get your usual symptoms it's very likely that you haven't got coronavirus," he said.

"If there's something different about them - if you're running a fever, fevers are unusual with hayfever, if you've got a bad sore throat, again unusual with hayfever, if you've got the running eyes the itching nose and the sneezing and it's the same sort of thing you get each year - it's very likely to be hayfever.

"Of course, taking your usual treatments such as anti-hystomienes and eyedrops or nose spray is going to help hayfever but it's not going to help Covid."