A new scheme to ensure prescription medicines get to those shielding from coronavirus is being unveiled.

The arrangements will support community pharmacies and dispensing doctors to allocate deliveries to volunteer drivers where people do not have family, friends or neighbours who can collect their prescriptions for them.

Volunteers have been recruited by the Welsh Government, alongside the British Red Cross.

“A huge thank you to everyone involved in supporting these new arrangements and in particular to the volunteers who are playing a vital role within their communities across Wales," said Health Minister Vaughan Gething.

Over 650 community pharmacies in Wales and 18 dispensing doctors have signed up to the new scheme, with over 400 volunteers already recruited.