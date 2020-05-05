A new scheme to ensure prescription medicines get to those shielding from coronavirus is being unveiled.
The arrangements will support community pharmacies and dispensing doctors to allocate deliveries to volunteer drivers where people do not have family, friends or neighbours who can collect their prescriptions for them.
Volunteers have been recruited by the Welsh Government, alongside the British Red Cross.
“A huge thank you to everyone involved in supporting these new arrangements and in particular to the volunteers who are playing a vital role within their communities across Wales," said Health Minister Vaughan Gething.
Over 650 community pharmacies in Wales and 18 dispensing doctors have signed up to the new scheme, with over 400 volunteers already recruited.
Women offenders: Alternative to prison to open
In other news, a residential centre for women will be created in Wales, as an alternative to custody for those convicted of low-level crimes.
It will be the first of its kind in Wales or England and will focus on rehabilitation.
The announcement was made along with £2.5m being made available to community services supporting women at risk of being drawn into crime.
Tracing in Wales: Up to 30,000 tests a day needed?
Around 30,000 coronavirus tests a day could be needed if the Welsh NHS begins testing everyone with symptoms, a leaked report says.
The Welsh Government wants a system of surveillance to help ease Wales out of lockdown.
But a Public Health Wales plan has revealed the potential scale of the task ahead.
Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth said the document contains "as many questions as answers".
"This is a draft overarching strategy and we are working with our partners this week on the detailed delivery plan," a Welsh Government spokesman said.
Ministers want to track and trace infections as a way to ease the stay-at-home restrictions, and have said that a large increase in tests would be needed.
Cervical cancer fears over smear test delay
A woman whose smear test showed abnormal cells fears the suspension of testing during the coronavirus pandemic could lead to cancer going undetected.
Katherine Parr, 48, had a routine test in March 2019 and her results letter from Cervical Screening Wales said she should be seen again in 12 months.
But Ms Parr, of Wrexham, was told by her GP's surgery that routine tests were cancelled during the outbreak.
Public Health Wales said it was working to find a way through the crisis.
She said: "The surgery says 'don't worry, these things take years to develop'. So, why call me back in a year?
"I know it could be fine, but I have been worrying for a year."
'Back with a vengeance' if lockdown eased too quickly
Coronavirus will "come back with a vengeance" if lockdown measures are eased too quickly, Wales' chief scientific adviser for health warned.
Dr Rob Orford said a "very careful, cautious approach" was required.
He said communicating the plan effectively to the public would be key and that children could be among the first to see changes.
Surveillance measures would also need to be in place to track and trace ongoing infections.
"The risk of a second and third (Covid-19) wave are ever-present," Dr Orford said.
