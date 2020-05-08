VE Day poster in window
Live

Wales marks 75th anniversary of VE Day during lockdown

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Peter Shuttleworth and Gemma Ryall

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Stay at home important despite sunny weather'

    People have been told they should continue obeying the coronavirus lockdown measures this bank holiday weekend, despite the forecast of sunny weather.

    Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was "important" the public follows the current "stay at home" guidance.

    Temperatures are expected to reach 24C (75F) across parts of the UK on the early May bank holiday on Friday, which was moved to coincide with the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

    Some police forces have already told people to avoid beauty spots and warned there will be officers on patrol.

    Cardiff Bay in the sunshine
    Copyright: Getty Images

  2. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to our coverage of how Wales will mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day as the Welsh Government prepares to give an update on the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

    Here’s the bank holiday Friday morning headlines:

    • First Minister Mark Drakeford is set to outline later how and when minor adjustments to Wales' coronavirus lockdown measures will happen
    • Follow the Welsh Government's lunchtime briefing on this live page, on BBC One Wales and on BBC iPlayer. The first minister will then deliver a statement on BBC One Wales at 17:55 BST
    • People are being told to continue obeying the coronavirus lockdown 'stay at home' rules this bank holiday weekend despite the expected sunny weather
    • There will be a nationwide two-minute silence on the 75th anniversary of VE Day later to remember the fallen in World War Two at 11:00 BST
    • Welsh classical singer Katherine Jenkins will feature in a special VE Day BBC TV programme on BBC One at 20:00
    • The Queen will address the nation in a pre-recorded message broadcast by the BBC at 21:00, at the exact moment her father King George VI gave a radio address 75 years ago
    • Shortly after, people of the UK will be invited to stand on their doorstep or at their window to join in a mass sing-a-long of We'll Meet Again
    • A further 18 people died with coronavirus, taking the total death toll number to 1,062
    • Public Health Wales announced there was 87 new Covid-19 cases in Wales, with a total 10,851 confirmed cases since February
    A house in Wattsvillehas decorated their house with a rainbow flag showing support for the NHS
    Copyright: Getty Images
Back to top