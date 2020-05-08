People have been told they should continue obeying the coronavirus lockdown measures this bank holiday weekend, despite the forecast of sunny weather.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was "important" the public follows the current "stay at home" guidance.

Temperatures are expected to reach 24C (75F) across parts of the UK on the early May bank holiday on Friday, which was moved to coincide with the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Some police forces have already told people to avoid beauty spots and warned there will be officers on patrol.