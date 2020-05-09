Milk in a Welsh supermarket (generic)
Coronavirus: Bonus call for all supermarket staff

Nicholas Bourne and Ruth Thomas

  1. Help for dairy farmers

    Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced funding for Welsh dairy farmers whose market has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

    Eligible dairy farmers who have lost more than 25% of their April and May income will be entitled to up to £10,000, to cover 70% of their lost income.

    The minister said this would help ensure they can continue to operate without impacting animal welfare and the environment.

    On Wednesday, a similar scheme was announced for dairy farmers in England.

  2. Opticians advise screen breaks for children in lockdown

    Optometrists say parents need to be careful how much time children are spending on screens during lockdown.

    There is a risk of developing myopia, or short-sightedness, according to the College of Optometrists.

    They said spending at least two hours outside was beneficial to children's eyesight, and advise regular breaks from screens for all ages.

    "If you can keep that time down, it's beneficial to your eyes," Llandudno optician Rhodri Williams said.

    "There's less of a risk of children developing short-sightedness if they spend a lot of time outside."

    Child wearing glasses
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Optometrists say children should have regular breaks away from screens

  3. Key supermarket workers denied bonus

    It has been claimed that a major UK supermarket has offered bonuses to its front-line staff - but not those taken on to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

    The GMB union described Tesco's decision as "a disgrace" and called on the company to rethink.

    Tesco said it was "very grateful" to its temporary workers and they played a "crucial role" in its business.

    A worker taken on to work in a south Wales store said he felt undervalued.

    "We have done the same if not more work than most of the full-time staff," he said.

    "We are working night shifts mostly, for £8.72 per hour plus an extra pound or so per hour for the night shift.

    "We are not being treated as equal... I don't see why we should be treated any different."

    Tesco store
    

  4. What are the changes to lockdown in Wales?

    Video caption: New lockdown rules in Wales from Monday mean people can exercise more than once a day
