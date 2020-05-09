Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced funding for Welsh dairy farmers whose market has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Eligible dairy farmers who have lost more than 25% of their April and May income will be entitled to up to £10,000, to cover 70% of their lost income.

The minister said this would help ensure they can continue to operate without impacting animal welfare and the environment.

On Wednesday, a similar scheme was announced for dairy farmers in England.