Coronavirus in Wales: First day of lockdown changes

From today there are modest changes to lockdown rules in Wales. You can now go outside to exercise more than once a day and visit some garden centres. But the "stay home" message has not changed, with the Welsh Government warning people they could still be fined if they travel away from home to exercise. Here are what the changes mean:
Live Reporting
Rachel Flint, Ben Frampton and Ceri Coleman-Phillips
All times stated are UK
What are the new rules in Wales?
From today there are modest changes to lockdown rules in Wales.
You can now go outside to exercise more than once a day and visit some garden centres.
But the "stay home" message has not changed, with the Welsh Government warning people they could still be fined if they travel away from home to exercise.
Here are what the changes mean:
UK government lockdown message 'confusing'
Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced changes to ease the lockdown in a televised address to the nation.
But the changes only apply in England - not Wales.
Here, only modest changes have been made, to allow people to visit some garden centres and exercise more than once a day.
The Welsh Government, which is in charge of the restrictions here, said the stay-at-home message had not changed.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said Mr Johnson's "stay alert" message was "reckless" and confusing.
Before yesterday's announcement, restrictions in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland had been broadly the same, with people being told to stay home and save lives.
But in England, the restrictions have now changed, with people allowed to drive to other destinations and sit in parks, as well as being encouraged to go to work if they cannot work from home.
Good morning
On day one of the modest changes to lockdown life in Wales, we are here bringing you live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We will bring you all the latest news as it happens.
From today people in Wales will be able to exercise outside more than once a day and some garden centres will reopen.
But while rules in England have been relaxed, the message in Wales remains the same, "stay home".
This means you should only travel when"absolutely necessary", work from home if you can, and maintain social distancing.
The exercise rules mean you can now go outside to walk, run or jog more than once a day, but the Welsh Government has stressed you must "stay local".
Unlike in England, you cannot drive to another destination to exercise, and may be fined if you do.