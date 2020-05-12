Coronavirus in Wales: Call for more intensive care training

Snowdonia National Park Authority Copyright: Snowdonia National Park Authority Shut: Routes up Snowdon are closed - with fines for those breaking the lockdown rules Image caption: Shut: Routes up Snowdon are closed - with fines for those breaking the lockdown rules

Wales' three national parks say they want to remind the public to stay away as the sites remain closed.

Officials in Snowdonia, Brecon Beacons and Pembrokeshire Coast say popular routes are still shut during the coronavirus lockdown.

"For those who do not live within walking distance the message from us is clear – do not visit Wales’ national parks until the Welsh Government’s guidelines to avoid unnecessary travel in Wales have been lifted," said Tegryn Jones, chief executive of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The head of the Snowdonia authority, Emyr Williams added: "People cannot drive to exercise in Wales – no matter where they live."

Car parks remain closed across the three parks and visitors breaching the lockdown rules face fines.

The measures are being enforced by park wardens, and Welsh police forces have warned their patrols will also turn tourists away.