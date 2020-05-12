Coronavirus in Wales: Call for more intensive care training

Closed: Wales' national parks remain no-go for visitors
Wales' three national parks say they want to remind the public to stay away as the sites remain closed.
Officials in Snowdonia, Brecon Beacons and Pembrokeshire Coast say popular routes are still shut during the coronavirus lockdown.
"For those who do not live within walking distance the message from us is clear – do not visit Wales’ national parks until the Welsh Government’s guidelines to avoid unnecessary travel in Wales have been lifted," said Tegryn Jones, chief executive of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.
The head of the Snowdonia authority, Emyr Williams added: "People cannot drive to exercise in Wales – no matter where they live."
Car parks remain closed across the three parks and visitors breaching the lockdown rules face fines.
The measures are being enforced by park wardens, and Welsh police forces have warned their patrols will also turn tourists away.
Call for NHS staff funeral costs to be paid by Welsh government
A petition calling for the funeral costs of NHS staff who die with coronavirus to be covered by the Welsh Government will be discussed later.
Some 400 people have signed the petition.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said a £60,000 death-in-service benefit should help cover financial hardship.
He called for more training places for intensive care doctors and for the units themselves to be upgraded.
The NHS body responsible for training said there had been a "sustainable increase" in training places.
A Welsh Government official said: “We are committed to improving critical care capacity across Wales.
"The health minister set out a programme for improving critical care, including £15m of funding."
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus in Wales. Here’s a recap of what happened on Monday:
A further five people with coronavirus have died in Wales, taking the total to 1,116. There were also 124 new cases reported by Public Health Wales, meaning a total of 11,468 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, although the true number is likely to be higher as not everyone is tested
But the petition's co-creator said refusing to also cover modest funeral costs was to "undervalue the risk taken" by health workers.
"It is an incredibly difficult time for anyone," said Jane Henderson, who started the petition with her Cardiff University colleague Karin Wahl-Jorgensen.
"It's just terrible for families who have lost people, families who have lost their mum or their sister, because they have been working for the health service.
"I just think that tiny bit of additional trauma should be taken away from families."
