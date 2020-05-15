A lorry on a deserted A4232
Live

Coronavirus in Wales: Roadmap for exiting lockdown to be revealed

John Arkless, Ben Frampton and Ceri Coleman-Phillips

  1. Drakeford to set out lockdown exit plan

    A “traffic light” roadmap setting out how Wales could exit the coronavirus lockdown will be published later this morning by the first minister.

    Mark Drakeford will explain how restrictions on day-to-day life may begin to be eased, but he is unlikely to give any dates.

    It is likely to differ from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans for easing the lockdown, which he revealed earlier this week.

    Last week, Mr Drakeford extended the lockdown in Wales until late May, with some minor alterations to exercise rules and the opening of businesses such as garden centres.

    Lockdown in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland is controlled by the countries' separate governments - but in England it is overseen by UK ministers.

    Mark Drakeford
  2. Good morning

    Welcome to Friday's live page, where we will bring you all the latest coronavirus news in Wales.

    Here’s a recap of what happened yesterday:

    • A further 10 people have died with coronavirus
    • DWP tells Welsh staff to use English test centres
    • Wales clapped for carers for the eighth week running
    • Researchers found Wales was more exposed to economic crisis caused by Covid-19
    • Michael Sheen, Alun Wyn Jones, and Gareth Bale were among stars who paid tribute to NHS workers by reciting poem History will remember
    • This summer’s Green Man festival was cancelled due to the pandemic
    Green Man Festival
    Image caption: Green Man festival near Crickhowell, Powys, has been cancelled for 2020
