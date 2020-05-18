Coronavirus in Wales: UK nations 'must work together'

BBC Copyright: BBC

Wales must work closely with the other UK nations to secure testing resources to deal with coronavirus, an expert has said.

Prof Sian Griffiths, from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said it would be “more sensible” to adopt a four-nations approach to securing swabs and reagents – which are used in testing analysis.

In March, the Welsh Government said a deal for 5,000 extra daily coronavirus tests from pharmaceutical company Roche had collapsed, although the Swiss firm denied there had been an agreement.

Wales receives 19% of Roche’s UK allocation for testing, which equates to about 900 per day.

The Welsh Government said it was working closely with the UK government in response to the pandemic.