Coronavirus: Charity helps sex workers virtually during outbreak

Companies will face "fundamental issues" when staff return to workplaces after being furloughed during lockdown, a business leader has said.

Paul Slevin, chairman of the South Wales Chamber of Commerce, said while there was a desire among companies to get back to work, it would be overly optimistic to think the economy would "just bounce back".

"If you have staff who've been on furlough, they've been economically inactive - how do you bring them back and how do you get them up to speed?" he said.

"Those who have been economically active - working from home - how do you repatriate them back to the workplace?

"I think best practices are being shared by many businesses and this is good because the larger companies maybe have some direct experience on how to do this and have the facilities to be able to do it."

At Toyota's Deeside factory, managers have said workers will not be under pressure to hit normal targets since they returned to work last week, due to social-distancing measures.