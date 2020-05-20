Wales' health minister is considering whether people should be able to meet loved ones who are not already in their household outdoors.

The next review of the Welsh Government's lockdown rules is due next week, on 28 May.

It comes as new advice said the virus is "very likely to decay very quickly" when exposed to sunlight.

Vaughan Gething said ministers were having a "very real debate".

In Northern Ireland, groups of up to six people who do not share a household are being allowed to meet outdoors - in England people can meet one other person from outside their household outdoors.

It is not expected any decision would be made before the lockdown review is completed.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams is due to take today's daily Welsh Government briefing later.