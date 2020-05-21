The
airline announced that it would restart a "small number" of routes
where there is enough customer demand.
The
initial schedule will include domestic routes across the UK and France.
EasyJet
chief executive Johan Lundgren said that "these are small and carefully
planned steps".
Mr
Lundgren said that further routes will be announced over the coming weeks
"as customer demand increases and lockdown measures across Europe are
relaxed".
TF-IMAGESCopyright: TF-IMAGES
School return caution 'sensible'
BBC Radio Wales
The Welsh Government has taken a "sensible" approach to reopening schools, according to a trade union.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams has said she will not set an "arbitrary date" for schools to reopen in Wales, despite UK government plans to reopen some schools in England on 1 June.
Rosie Lewis, from Unison, told BBC Radio Wales: "I
think the education minister is being very sensible in her approach she’s being
very consistent as well from the outset.
"I think the difference between what’s happening in England and Wales is that we
are being involved, the trade unions, in the discussions from the very outset
from as soon as schools were closed.
"We are able to raise with the Welsh Government where we fell
that we want to make sure that it’s safe for our members to go back to school
and for families to be convinced that their children are going to be safe returning
there."
David Gray releases track for 'stunning' Pembrokeshire
Singer-songwriter David Gray is
releasing a new piece of music to raise money for the Wildlife Trust of South
and West Wales.
The charity manages wild places
from Cardiff to Ceredigion including Skomer and Skokholm islands off
Pembrokeshire which are famed for their puffins.
Gray, who lived in Solva,
Pembrokeshire, as a child, tweeted: “It’s a stunning place in west Wales that is literally
jumping with wildlife, and somewhere that has had a special place in my heart
ever since I visited the island as a boy.”
"I know from talking to people who work in care homes, what a tragedy this has been," Helena Herklots told BBC Radio Wales.
"There is sense of loss, grief and bereavement. Care Homes are people's homes, they are places of care and compassion.
"I believe Welsh Government should have done everything possible as quickly as possible to protect and support residents and staff in Care Homes.
"If we look back over the last seven or eight weeks I think all of us realise that more should have been done."
She says comprehensive testing for Covid-19 in care homes was "too slow".
"Very early on in this pandemic older people were being pushed to sign 'Do not attempt CPR' notices," she added.
"First and foremost what should have been done is looking at how to protect our most vulnerable citizens and older people.
"I don't believe that has had the focus it needs. The equality and human rights commission should do an inquiry into what has happened. They should look at it across the UK but they need to look at specific issues, including the access to testing."
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he "didn't recognise" a breach and said the policy was based on scientific advice.
Wales almost doubles hospital bed capacity in eight weeks
Wales has almost doubled its hospital bed capacity in less than eight weeks by repurposing existing buildings as field hospitals.
The Welsh Government said health boards had transformed buildings, including the Principality Stadium, a holiday park and a television studio to provide an additional 6,000 beds.
Field hospitals are designed to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic by providing extra bed capacity and also help normal hospital services be restarted and support social care services.
Last month, the first patients were admitted to Dragon's Heart Hospital at the Principality Stadium, in Cardiff.
Welsh aviation sector needs 'major intervention'
The aviation industry in Wales needs intervention on a "major scale" from the UK government, according to Wales' Economy Minister Ken Skates.
Mr Skates said only Downing Street had the "firepower" to help a sector that had taken "an absolute battering" during the coronavirus pandemic.
It comes as British Airways starts a consultation on 399 redundancies at three sites in south Wales.
Experts have warned 8,000 aerospace jobs in Wales could go because of the fall in airline passenger numbers and that the sector "may never recover".
Jobs are also at risk at General Electric's 1,400-worker site at Nantgarw, near Caerphilly, and at Airbus' factory in Broughton on Deeside
The UK government has been asked to comment.
University finals being taken at home
For thousands of university students, this month’s final exams was meant to mark the end of years of hard work.
But because of the closure of universities as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many are now taking their final exams at home.
According to a survey by the National Union of Students, two thirds of students in Wales are worried about how the pandemic will affect their final qualification.
Music student, Mared Pugh-Evans, was due to perform her final harp recital in front of a live audience, but will now upload a video of her performance from her kitchen in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taff.
Care home 'rights breach' feared by commissioner
The Welsh Government has been reported to the Equalityand Human Rights Commission over fears older people's rights could have beenbreached.
The Older People's Commissioner for Wales says comprehensive testing for Covid-19 in care homes was "too slow".
She has questioned whether the "right to life" had been breached and raised the issue with the EHRC.
The health minister said he "didn't recognise" a breach and said the policy was based on scientific advice.
