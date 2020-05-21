BBC Copyright: BBC

The Old People's Commissioner for Wales explained why the Welsh Government has been reported to the Equality and Human Rights Commission over fears older people's rights could have been breached.

"I know from talking to people who work in care homes, what a tragedy this has been," Helena Herklots told BBC Radio Wales.

"There is sense of loss, grief and bereavement. Care Homes are people's homes, they are places of care and compassion.

"I believe Welsh Government should have done everything possible as quickly as possible to protect and support residents and staff in Care Homes.

"If we look back over the last seven or eight weeks I think all of us realise that more should have been done."

She says comprehensive testing for Covid-19 in care homes was "too slow".

"Very early on in this pandemic older people were being pushed to sign 'Do not attempt CPR' notices," she added.

"First and foremost what should have been done is looking at how to protect our most vulnerable citizens and older people.

"I don't believe that has had the focus it needs. The equality and human rights commission should do an inquiry into what has happened. They should look at it across the UK but they need to look at specific issues, including the access to testing."

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he "didn't recognise" a breach and said the policy was based on scientific advice.