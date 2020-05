Good morning - and welcome to our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Wales on Friday, 22 May.

Here are some of the key points from yesterday:

Another nine deaths of people with coronavirus in Wales were confirmed by Public Health Wales, taking its total to 1,247

The older people's commissioner called for an investigation into the Welsh Government's speed of testing in care homes

A Welsh firm will be producing millions of antibody tests for the UK to determine whether people have had coronavirus

The charge paid by overseas workers to use the NHS will be scrapped for health and care workers, the UK government has said