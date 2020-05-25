Coronavirus in Wales: Concern over transplant centre's closure

A father-of-two waiting\nfor a life-changing kidney transplant has said he has been left "inlimbo" due to coronavirus . Shaun Ruck, 34, from Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taff,\nhas been waiting four years for a kidney and needs dialysis three times a week. But with Wales' only transplant centre temporarily\nclosed, he will not be contacted if a match is found. The Welsh Government said plans to re-open the unit\nwere being considered. At the start of this year there were 201 patients\nwaiting for a kidney transplant in Wales - accounting for 80% of all patients\nwaiting for an organ transplant. But at the start of the lockdown, transplant units were closed due to fears about patients with low immune\nsystems being at risk of the virus.
