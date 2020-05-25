Coronavirus in Wales: Concern over transplant centre's closure

Shaun Ruck Copyright: Shaun Ruck Shaun said he tried to show his children they could do anything they wanted to even when times are hard Image caption: Shaun said he tried to show his children they could do anything they wanted to even when times are hard

A father-of-two waiting for a life-changing kidney transplant has said he has been left "inlimbo" due to coronavirus.

Shaun Ruck, 34, from Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taff, has been waiting four years for a kidney and needs dialysis three times a week.

But with Wales' only transplant centre temporarily closed, he will not be contacted if a match is found.

The Welsh Government said plans to re-open the unit were being considered.

At the start of this year there were 201 patients waiting for a kidney transplant in Wales - accounting for 80% of all patients waiting for an organ transplant.

But at the start of the lockdown, transplant units were closed due to fears about patients with low immune systems being at risk of the virus.