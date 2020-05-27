Coronavirus in Wales: Courses could change for exam pupils

How £2.4bn is being spent to help firms and public services struggling with the coronavirus pandemic will be set out by Welsh ministers later.

A supplementary budget, published by Finance Minister Rebecca Evans, will include the extra £750m allocated to the NHS and other key public services.

The original 2020-21 Welsh budget has increased by more than 10% since March.

The extra £2.4bn has come from the UK Treasury as a result of spending dealing with the pandemic in England.

It was apportioned using a formula that ensures extra spending on public services in England is reflected in Welsh budgets.

Last week, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the supplementary budget would allocate money into spending pots including:·

nearly £500m extra for health and social care

an additional £1.3bn for the economy and transport budget

£500m more for housing and local government