Coronavirus in Wales: Courses could change for exam pupils

Qualifications Wales said students have faced "unprecedented challenges".
Students due to complete A-level, AS and GCSE qualifications this summer will receive a grade based on teacher assessment and work already completed.
However the impact on those students half way through those courses remains unclear.
AS students have been told their grade - which normally counts for 40% of the final mark - will not contribute to the final A-level result.
Sian Williams, 17, from Llangollen, in Denbighshire, said she felt "frustrated and disappointed" and has petitioned the Senedd Cymru - Welsh Parliament calling for the decision to be reviewed.
She said: "For Year 12s in Wales, we can't go to open days for universities, we're not going to have that assistance to create our Ucas applications, to write our personal statements, and we don't have the 40% of our AS grades that's been there traditionally in Wales to carry forward."
The Welsh Government has suggested that Year 10 and 12 students could be prioritised as pupils start returning to school, but it is unlikely they would return to a full timetable immediately.
Good morning and welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Wales.
We will bring you all the updates as they happen and live reaction.
In Wales today:
There could be changes to exams and coursework for Year 10 and 12 pupils due to take exams next year, after fears they had been "forgotten" during lockdown
How £2.4bn is being spent to help firms and public services struggling with the coronavirus pandemic will be set out by Welsh ministers later.
£2.4bn spending to be revealed to 'sustain economy'
How £2.4bn is being spent to help firms and public services struggling with the coronavirus pandemic will be set out by Welsh ministers later.
A supplementary budget, published by Finance Minister Rebecca Evans, will include the extra £750m allocated to the NHS and other key public services.
The original 2020-21 Welsh budget has increased by more than 10% since March.
The extra £2.4bn has come from the UK Treasury as a result of spending dealing with the pandemic in England.
It was apportioned using a formula that ensures extra spending on public services in England is reflected in Welsh budgets.
Last week, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the supplementary budget would allocate money into spending pots including:·
Year 10 and 12 students 'feel forgotten'
Some coursework could be removed and courses streamlined for pupils due to sit A-level and GCSE exams next year, regulator Qualifications Wales has said.
Exams in schools have been cancelled this summer due to coronavirus, though there are concerns over "forgotten" Year 10 and 12 students.
