Coronavirus in Wales: Testing staff 'working 70 hours a week'

In other news, about 30 firefighters are continuing to fight a blaze at a landfill site near Wrexham.

The incident began at Hafod Quarry in Johnstown just after 19:00 BST on Wednesday.

Clouds of thick black smoke have drifted and are reported to be affecting parts of Wrexham town.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has described the smoke as "toxic" and told residents to keep windows and doors closed.