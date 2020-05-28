Coronavirus in Wales: Testing staff 'working 70 hours a week'

In other news, about 30 firefighters are continuing to fight a blaze at a landfill site near Wrexham. The incident began at Hafod Quarry in Johnstown just after 19:00 BST on Wednesday. Clouds of thick black smoke have drifted and are reported to be affecting parts of Wrexham town. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has described the smoke as "toxic" and told residents to keep windows and doors closed.
Nicola Bryan, Ben Frampton and Bruce Pope
Firefighters remain at landfill fire
Should tonight's Clap for Carers be the last?
The founder of Clap for Carers, Annemarie Plas, says the applause has had its moment and tonight should be its last.
Coronavirus test workers 'making personal sacrifices'
The scientist running Wales' largest coronavirus testing laboratory has spoken of the "sacrifice" his team is making to tackle the pandemic.
Jonathan Evans runs the virology centre at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales, which conducted its first positive Covid-19 test in February.
He said staff were working long hours, carrying out about 2,500 daily tests.
A lead nurse at one drive-through test centre said "good morale" was protecting staff from the pressure.
Swabs taken at drive-through testing centres, care homes and health board test sites are all taken to the Cardiff laboratory to be processed.
