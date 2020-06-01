Coronavirus lockdown restrictions eased in Wales

BBC Copyright: BBC

The "test, trace, protect" system is launching in Wales today.

It will see the close contacts of people who have tested positive for coronavirus asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Similar systems are already running in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

About 600 staff have been recruited so far but up to 1,000 people will be needed as it is expanded.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus can apply for a home-test kit or make an appointment at a drive-through test centre.

An website opened at the weekend for anyone who has symptoms in Wales to book an appointment.

Capacity has increased in recent weeks, with laboratories able to test 9,000 samples a day.