Coronavirus lockdown restrictions eased in Wales

Live Reporting
Rachel Flint and Richard Porter
All times stated are UK
Testing and tracing system launches
The "test, trace, protect" system is launching in Wales today.
It will see the close contacts of people who have tested positive for coronavirus asked to self-isolate for 14 days.
Similar systems are already running in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
About 600 staff have been recruited so far but up to 1,000 people will be needed as it is expanded.
Anyone with symptoms of the virus can apply for a home-test kit or make an appointment at a drive-through test centre.
An website opened at the weekend for anyone who has symptoms in Wales to book an appointment.
Capacity has increased in recent weeks, with laboratories able to test 9,000 samples a day.
'Enough PPE for the next three months'
James Williams
BBC Wales Political Correspondent
Stocks of personal protective equipment (PPR) for nurses and doctors are "stable but fragile", according to the Welsh Government.
There is "enough for the next three months", the deputy minister in charge of PPE supplies said.
But Lee Waters warned against taking "our eye off the ball".
With about 90% of Wales' PPE supplies coming from abroad, he said he hoped to encourage more domestic production.
The Royal College of Nursing in Wales said there was "still some work to be done" ahead of a potential second wave.
"I think the biggest thing out of this is the learning what we need to do so that next time, when there is a peak, we can switch it on very, very quickly," said Nicky Hughes, associate director of nursing.
She said there were still "some sporadic issues" with getting the right PPE to nurses, but with the number of cases falling "we're not hearing the concerns around PPE that we were".
Father and son reunited across river after Covid-19 battle
"It was quite emotional... it was so lovely for him".
On Sunday Simon Tozzo saw his father Peter for the first time since the 86-year-old contracted coronavirus.
A nurse lent Peter a phone and he went outside and rang his son while looking at him across the River Taff in central Cardiff.
"It was the first time he's gone outside for fresh air - it was a bit of a rollercoaster," Simon told BBC Radio Wales.
"We had a ten minute warning so we ran up there and we waved at him from about 50-60 metres on the Taff.
Peter, who has dementia, was being treated in the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff when he tested positive for coronavirus.
The family were told to expect the worst, but he pulled through and was transferred to the Dragon’s Heart field hospital in the Principality Stadium.
"It was a lovely moment. Most importantly, it was good for him to get some stimulus after 13 weeks staring at a hospital wall," said Simon.
Good morning and welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Wales.
Today we will be bringing you updates as lockdown restrictions are eased.
This means that for the first time since the start of restrictions you will be able to meet people from another household outside - while social distancing.
The changes also apply to those told to "shield" as they have a high-risk of catching the virus, but they should not go to work or to the shops.