Sports in Wales need to be "patient and unified" as they look to resume after the coronavirus lockdown, says the head of Sport Wales.

Acting chief executive Brian Davies says it would be best "not to rush and get it right" to help avoid a second peak of the virus.

Another lockdown, potentially in the autumn, would be a "disaster" for sport, he added.

In England, all elite athletes are allowed to train again.

In addition, anyone can take part in outdoor sports such as golf, tennis or watersports if they maintain social distancing.

But in Wales, only golfers and professional footballers are allowed to play again under current regulations.