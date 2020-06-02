Ms Leeke and her colleagues at Deintyddfa Hapus (the Happy Dental Practice) in Troedyrhiw have gone from seeing 30 to 40 patients a day before coronavirus to eight or nine now.
"It's been like this for 11 weeks - we can triage emergencies over the phone but the only treatment we're allowed to provide is extracting teeth, which not everyone wants but unfortunately there's no other option available for us," she said.
When will Welsh sport return?
Sports in Wales need to be "patient and unified" as they look to resume after the coronavirus lockdown, says the head of Sport Wales.
Acting chief executive Brian Davies says it would be best "not to rush and get it right" to help avoid a second peak of the virus.
Another lockdown, potentially in the autumn, would be a "disaster" for sport, he added.
In England, all elite athletes are allowed to train again.
In addition, anyone can take part in outdoor sports such as golf, tennis or watersports if they maintain social distancing.
But in Wales, only golfers and professional footballers are allowed to play again under current regulations.
'52% think someone close will get Covid-19', says survey
About 52% of people in Wales believe someone close to them will contract coronavirus, a survey suggests.
The Welsh Government-funded survey looks into how people feel about the pandemic, including if they are abiding by restrictions and how it will impact them financially.
Of the 600 people surveyed, 80% said they were abiding by social distancing rules, while 71% said they were only leaving their home for essential trips.
Meanwhile 60% said the virus was impacting them financially, while 27% said they may not be able to pay their bills in a month's time.
The survey results are for 22 to 25 May, before changes allowing people to meet outdoors for the first time since lockdown began.
Save water warning after driest May on record
People are being asked to save water after record demands during hot weather and people staying at home.
Welsh Water reported "unprecedented demand" with over 1,000 million litres needed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
After the driest May on record, water usage exceeded levels seen at the peak of the 2018 heatwave.
Welsh Water said teams had been working round-the-clock, fixing leaks and using water tankers to top-up water systems.
In order to conserve water, people are being asked to :
Football fans' help plea for Euro 2020 travel refunds
Football fans struggling to get refunds for travel to watch Wales play at Euro 2020 say they have been left with no help.
Before the tournament was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands had paid to watch the games in Baku, Azerbaijan and Rome, in June.
Some have managed to get refunds or vouchers from their airlines but others are struggling.
The Welsh Government said the situation is "unprecedented".
A spokesman added: "We hope all affected travellers, including fans who were looking forward to watching Wales play in Euro 2020, are able to secure refunds."
Holes in teeth will get 'bigger and worse' due to wait
Concerns have been raised that routine dentistry such as fillings will not be available to patients until next year.
Lowri Leeke, who runs a practice in Merthyr Tydfil, said that it is "too long" with holes in teeth getting "bigger and worse".
Senior dentists across Wales want plans for allowing practices to offer more than just urgent care to be sped up.
Wales' Chief Dental Officer Dr Colette Bridgman said she was taking a "phased and careful approach".
Under her plans, revealed in a letter to Welsh practices, routine assessment and care would be reinstated from January to March 2021.
