Coronavirus: Pre-booking bus and train seats may be needed

Matt Lloyd, Bruce Pope and Rhiannon Beacham

  1. The Welsh towns 'vulnerable' to Covid-19 impact

    Sarah Dickins

    BBC Wales Economics Correspondent

    closed beach shop in Rhyl
    An economic downturn from coronavirus will fall "most heavily" on valleys towns and coastal communities in north Wales, according to a research group.

    The Centre for Towns says places already exposed to economic "shocks" andpoor living standards are the most vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19.

    Ten Welsh towns are in the top 20 most economically fragile, with Tredegar and Kinmel Bay in the top three.

    The Centre for Towns looked at a wide range of factors including the proportion of people working in businesses which have been shut down, the proportion of older residents, and social and economic well-being before the pandemic.

    It also looked at whether the area has suffered from industrial change in the last 30 years.

    The Welsh Government said it was spending £2bn to protect jobs.

    map showing the 20 most vulnerable towns
  2. Public transport may need to be pre-booked

    passengers getting on train at Cardiff Bay
    Passengers might have to pre-book bus and train seats in future to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Wales' economy minister has warned.

    Ken Skates said space on services would be "vastly reduced" for passenger safety as travellers are warned by rail operator Transport for Wales to only use services if "absolutely essential".

    Mr Skates said the Welsh Government did not want trains and buses full of commuters in Wales, as happened in London when lockdown rules were relaxed.

    Transport for Wales said rail journeys had fallen 95% over the last 10 weeks.

  3. Good morning

    Welcome to our live updates on the fight against coronavirus in Wales. Before we get going with Thursday, here's a recap of some of the main developments from yesterday:

    children in classroom
