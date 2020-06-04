Coronavirus: Pre-booking bus and train seats may be needed

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

An economic downturn from coronavirus will fall "most heavily" on valleys towns and coastal communities in north Wales, according to a research group.

The Centre for Towns says places already exposed to economic "shocks" andpoor living standards are the most vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19.

Ten Welsh towns are in the top 20 most economically fragile, with Tredegar and Kinmel Bay in the top three.

The Centre for Towns looked at a wide range of factors including the proportion of people working in businesses which have been shut down, the proportion of older residents, and social and economic well-being before the pandemic.

It also looked at whether the area has suffered from industrial change in the last 30 years.

The Welsh Government said it was spending £2bn to protect jobs.