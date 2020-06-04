Coronavirus: Pre-booking bus and train seats may be needed

Ten
Public transport may need to be pre-booked
Passengers
might have to pre-book bus and train seats in future to help prevent the spread
of coronavirus, Wales' economy minister has warned.
Ken
Skates said space on services would be "vastly reduced" for passenger
safety as travellers are warned by rail operator Transport for Wales to only
use services if "absolutely essential".
Mr
Skates said the Welsh Government did not want trains and buses full of
commuters in Wales, as happened in London when lockdown rules were relaxed.
Transport
for Wales said rail journeys had fallen 95% over the last 10 weeks.
The Welsh towns 'vulnerable' to Covid-19 impact
Sarah Dickins
BBC Wales Economics Correspondent
An economic downturn from coronavirus will fall "most heavily" on valleys towns and coastal communities in north Wales, according to a research group.
The Centre for Towns says places already exposed to economic "shocks" andpoor living standards are the most vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19.
Ten Welsh towns are in the top 20 most economically fragile, with Tredegar and Kinmel Bay in the top three.
The Centre for Towns looked at a wide range of factors including the proportion of people working in businesses which have been shut down, the proportion of older residents, and social and economic well-being before the pandemic.
It also looked at whether the area has suffered from industrial change in the last 30 years.
The Welsh Government said it was spending £2bn to protect jobs.
Public transport may need to be pre-booked
Passengers might have to pre-book bus and train seats in future to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Wales' economy minister has warned.
Ken Skates said space on services would be "vastly reduced" for passenger safety as travellers are warned by rail operator Transport for Wales to only use services if "absolutely essential".
Mr Skates said the Welsh Government did not want trains and buses full of commuters in Wales, as happened in London when lockdown rules were relaxed.
Transport for Wales said rail journeys had fallen 95% over the last 10 weeks.
Good morning
Welcome to our live updates on the fight against coronavirus in Wales. Before we get going with Thursday, here's a recap of some of the main developments from yesterday: