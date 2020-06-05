Ffion Storer-Jones Copyright: Ffion Storer-Jones Ffion Storer-Jones has mapped out 4G spots she can go to Image caption: Ffion Storer-Jones has mapped out 4G spots she can go to

With more of us now working from home, Future Generations Commissioner Sophie Howe has said broadband must become as essential as "gas, electricity and water".

BBC Wales has spoken to a councillor in Denbighsire trying to run a local authority without 4G and one woman in Powys who has to hike up a hill to make an urgent call or share large documents.

The UK and Welsh governments said they had invested millions in broadband.

According to Openreach, 95% of Welsh homes and businesses are now receiving superfast broadband, more than in France and Germany - up from 44% in 2013.

But with many normally office-based staff now having to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, some living in rural areas not covered, known as "not spots", say they are struggling.

While broadband is not devolved, the future generations commissioner has now put forward a five-point plan for the Welsh Government to make broadband a "key public service or utility" in Wales.

Ms Howe said she expected more people to work from home even after lockdown was lifted and ministers should improve broadband infrastructure to help create a "greener Wales" by reducing the need to commute and travel to meetings.

She said: "Think about the way rural economies could be transformed if this way of working became the new normal."