Delaying lockdown was a "key factor" to the UK having the highest level of Covid-19 related deaths in Europe, a scientist has said.

Professor Michael Woods, from the department of Geography and Earth Sciences at Aberystwyth University, is leading a study into the spread of coronavirus in the UK.

He told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Oliver Hides delaying the lockdown in the UK would reflect a "key factor in why the UK have the highest level of Covid-19 deaths in Europe."

"We're looking at the geographical spread of Covid-19 across regions in Europe," he said.

"In countries which have the lower level of the outbreak overall, there tends to be a very strong concentration in one or two regions.

"Countries with most severe rates have multiple hot spots, but the UK really stands out because a severe level of the outbreak has spread to almost every region.

"If we look at those countries which implemented a lockdown earlier, those seem to be the countries which have contained the disease geographically.

"Delaying the lockdown in the UK seems to be a key factor in its spread, and that would seem to be the key factor why the UK have the highest level of Covid-19 deaths in Europe.

He added: "As a lockdown is eased there's a risk that the virus may spread again into regions which have not been heavily hit.

"I think that implication will tend to support the more cautious approach of the Welsh Government in restricting the ability in the distance we can travel."