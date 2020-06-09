Coronavirus in Wales: Front-line workers 'need same help as soldiers'

People with sight loss say they have been abused during the coronavirus pandemic. Many say they are struggling to access services during the lockdown and some have been verbally abused because they find it hard to follow social distancing rules. The Fight for Sight charity is calling for health services and retailers to ensure that people who are visually impaired can get the help they need. A survey it carried out of 325 people with sight loss suggested one in four found it difficult to follow social distancing. Angharad Paget Jones says her guide dog Tudor is her eyes on four paws - she's only confident leaving her home in Port Talbot with him by her side. But during lockdown, she has found people are far less tolerant of her disability, making a trip to the shops a scary experience. "I've been yelled at in stores for being too close to people when they can see I've got the dog - I can't see them," she said.
NHS staff 'need similar support to soldiers'
Front-line medics need support similar to that received by soldiers, an armed forces charity has said.
Help for Heroes said NHS staff faced mental challenges comparable to service personnel while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
These include challenging environments, putting themselves at risk and, in some cases, losing colleagues.
More than 100 NHS and care staff have died after being infected with the virus.
"I think when you're in the thick of it, you just turn up and you get the work done. You can't process it too much," said Dr Ami Jones, a critical care consultant for Aneurin Bevan health board.
Dr Jones also works for the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service with Wales Air Ambulance
She said the "most distressing" part was not being able to talk to relatives face to face and having to break bad news over the phone.
"I'd never thought that would be the worst bit, but it you know it really, really was," she said.
