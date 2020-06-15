Many parents will share Katie Cox's dilemma of whether she sends her young children back to school and nursery when they reopen in Wales.

Pre-school childcare and schools can reopen on 29 June but the mum-of-four is "concerned" about how safe her three-year-old will be back in nursery.

There are concerns for the future of nurseries and pre-schools during the pandemic, with fears over funding for the businesses.

Ms Cox said despite the nursery reopening, she may "err on the side of caution" and keep her youngest at home due to the "possible fear" of "inadvertently introducing coronavirus" into her family.

"For three months I've been telling Bethany we can't go to the park or see her friends or sleep at nanny's house because of a nasty virus that might hurt us," she said.

"So if I now tell her she can go back to nursery and Bethany asks 'has the virus gone mummy?' - what do I say? 'Well, no Bethany actually it hasn't gone so you need to be careful, keep washing your hands and keep away from your friends and the nursery workers.

"Firstly that could potentially frighten her a little bit and put her off nursery completely and more importantly how do you expect a three-year-old to effectively socially distance?"

The Welsh Government said: "There are a number of schemes in place which can provide support to the childcare sector, including grants for small businesses."