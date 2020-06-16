Coronavirus in Wales: Claimant count soars as work hit

Delays to weddings in Wales due to coronavirus lockdown rules are "frustrating", say couples waiting to tie the knot.

Elizabeth Facer and Ian Choi said they would be willing to swap a big day for a much smaller ceremony.

They have started a petition calling for restrictions to be relaxed.

Those in the industry say continuing cancellations are devastating their business.

But the Welsh Government said the rules were in place to protect lives, and would only be changed "when it is safe to do so".