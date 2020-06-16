Coronavirus in Wales: Claimant count soars as work hit

The Newcastle-based bakery chain also said it hoped to welcome customers to its remaining 1,000 sites by early July.
Safety measures have been put in place, including floor markings, and protective clothes and screens for staff, along with a reduced menu to allow for social distancing in the kitchen.
However, with fewer customers allowed in stores the company expects sales to be subdued and has warned that an "unspecified proportion of staff will remain furloughed until sales levels begin returning to normal".
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Well respected' nurse Rizal Manalo dies with Covid-19
Live Reporting
Nicola Bryan, Bruce Pope and Andy Roberts
All times stated are UK
Wedding delays 'frustrating' for couples in Wales
Delays to weddings in Wales due to coronavirus lockdown rules are "frustrating", say couples waiting to tie the knot.
Elizabeth Facer and Ian Choi said they would be willing to swap a big day for a much smaller ceremony.
They have started a petition calling for restrictions to be relaxed.
Those in the industry say continuing cancellations are devastating their business.
But the Welsh Government said the rules were in place to protect lives, and would only be changed "when it is safe to do so".
Back to Snowdonia after lockdown?
Nia Cerys
BBC News
For the last three months large swathes of one of Britain's national park crown jewels has been shut to the public.
Walkers have been barred from Snowdon and popular peaks such as Tryfan or Cader Idris.
Once flowing with visitors, summits remain forlorn, only viewed from afar by those lucky enough to live nearby.
Now, those tasked with caring for the park are looking at how they can reopen. For others, it is a time to ask - can we reopen differently?
They want to avoid the scenes that heralded lockdown back in March, when on the final weekend of the month, as coronavirus began to spread across the UK, roads to Snowdon and surrounding villages were crammed with cars, as visitors flocked to the beauty spots that make the park so special.
Greggs to reopen hundreds more bakery stores
Greggs has announced plans to reopen about 800 stores for takeaways from Thursday, 50 of them in Wales.
The Newcastle-based bakery chain also said it hoped to welcome customers to its remaining 1,000 sites by early July.
Safety measures have been put in place, including floor markings, and protective clothes and screens for staff, along with a reduced menu to allow for social distancing in the kitchen.
However, with fewer customers allowed in stores the company expects sales to be subdued and has warned that an "unspecified proportion of staff will remain furloughed until sales levels begin returning to normal".
'Well respected' nurse Rizal Manalo dies with Covid-19
Tributes have been paid to a nurse at a hospital in north Wales who has died after contracting coronavirus.
Rizal Manalo, who was originally from the Philippines, worked on ward five at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire.
The 51-year-old father-of-two had been treated at the hospital's critical care unit "over the last few weeks" after falling ill with Covid-19.
In a statement, the hospital said Mr Manalo, known as Zaldy, was "well respected and loved by all his patients and colleagues".
Mr Manalo had worked in the Betsi Cadwaladr health board area since moving to Wales from the Philippines in 2001.
His wife, Agnes, said: "Zaldy is a hard working person who loved his job dearly. He's a good husband and a loving father to his children. He protected and cared for us."
Unemployment: Number claiming benefits doubles
The number of people claiming out-of-work benefits in Wales has doubled compared with the same time last year, as the coronavirus pandemic hits the economy.
There were 118,600 claimants in the middle of May, equivalent to 6.2% of 16-64 year olds, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.
The local authority with the highest claimant rate was Newport with 7.5%.
Meanwhile, unemployment figures for February to April show a slight fall - with lockdown only partially affecting this period.
The impact is shown in the number of hours worked, which across the UK fell by nearly 9% between February and April.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Tuesday's live page, bringing you all the latest on coronavirus in Wales.
Here's a recap on the main developments from yesterday: