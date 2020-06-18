One Queen Street resident told BBC Wales he was angry at watching his home being flooded again: "I would like to see some of these councillors to live in these houses and go through what we've done.
Pentre residents flee homes for third time this year
A number of households have been forced to flee their homes after being flooded for the third time this year.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council said there had been significant flooding to almost 200 properties in the borough after storms swept across Wales on Wednesday.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it spent five hours pumping water out of homes in Pentre.
Flooding footage shows impact of 'torrential downpours'
BBC weather presenter Sabrina Lee shared footage of the flooding in Pentre on Twitter last night.
Community centre helping with the clean-up
Help is at hand for those who have been flooded - a community centre is offering mops and buckets to those affected.
Angry resident sees home flooded again
The village of Pentre flooded twice during February's Storm Dennis with the cost of the damage estimated at up to £5m.
One Queen Street resident told BBC Wales he was angry at watching his home being flooded again: "I would like to see some of these councillors to live in these houses and go through what we've done.
"I haven't been in this house since February. I've had to go around the corner and live with my daughter."
'Hearts and minds' go out to those affected
Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service battled "rapid flooding" last night, after receiving more than 50 calls, mostly across Rhondda Cynon Taff.
Nigel Williams is Operations Manager for Rhondda Cynon Taff and Merthyr Tydfil. He was in charge of the operation in Pentre last night.
"Rhondda Cynon Taff and the Pentre area were affected quite badly," he said.
“Our hearts and minds go out to the people who have been affected by flooding, not only on this occasion but perhaps previously as well.
“Our control staff and operational staff worked tirelessly over a very short period.
"It’s the nature of the beast I guess; it’s rapid flooding and by the time we get there with certain residences, the impact of the water can be really really seen.
“Some people were badly affected and obviously there was some structural damage as well caused by the heavy heavy water."
Sandbags and skips as flooding returns to Pentre
Updates from our reporter on the scene, Alun Thomas
More rain in Pentre this morning will be the last thing that residents here will want after last night's heavy rain.
The sandbags outside so many houses is a sign of what happened here, while skips standing in some streets show that this is a community still getting back on its feet after the severe flooding back in February.
For some, their renovations were finished yesterday just hours before the rain returned, with the flooding seeming to come from nowhere in a matter of minutes.
As the clear up - and the rain - continues, this a community which is definitely searched for answers.
Pentre residents flee homes for third time this year
A number of households have been forced to flee their homes after being flooded for the third time this year.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council said there had been significant flooding to almost 200 properties in the borough after storms swept across Wales on Wednesday.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it spent five hours pumping water out of homes in Pentre.
