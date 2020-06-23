Coronavirus: Deaths drop significantly in latest statistics

Coronavirus deaths in Wales have dropped to 57 in the most recent week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

That is the week up to 12 June.

This compares to 100 the week before.

Eight council areas, including Newport recorded no deaths at all.

That was a hotspot for the disease earlier in the pandemic.

So-called "excess deaths," which compares all registered deaths to previous years also shows they are now below the five-year average.

This is the first time this has been recorded since the pandemic began.

In Wales overall, the deaths dropped by 700 in the week ending 12 June to 574.

That is 14 deaths, or 2.4%, lower than the five-year average for this particular week.

Of these, 9.9%, or 57 deaths, involved Covid-19.