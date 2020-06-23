Coronavirus: Deaths drop significantly in latest statistics

Tens of thousands of people will need to be checked to see if they have permanent damage, doctors say . Experts are concerned a significant proportion could be left with lung scarring, known as pulmonary fibrosis. The condition is irreversible and symptoms can include severe shortness of breath, coughing and fatigue.
Coronavirus could leave thousands with lung damage
Tens of thousands of people will need to be checked to see if they have permanent damage, doctors say.
Experts are concerned a significant proportion could be left with lung scarring, known as pulmonary fibrosis.
The condition is irreversible and symptoms can include severe shortness of breath, coughing and fatigue.
Pupils 'could face school transport problems'
Some pupils could face problems returning to school because of transport provision inconsistencies across Wales, a teachers' union has warned.
Schools reopen on 29 June but the Ucac union said some children may not be able to go unless there is transport.
Some councils will only run for specific pupil groups, and many have encouraged children to travel with parents or make their own way in.
The Welsh Government said it published comprehensive guidance on transport.
Covid-19 deaths drop to 57
Coronavirus deaths in Wales have dropped to 57 in the most recent week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
That is the week up to 12 June.
This compares to 100 the week before.
Eight council areas, including Newport recorded no deaths at all.
That was a hotspot for the disease earlier in the pandemic.
So-called "excess deaths," which compares all registered deaths to previous years also shows they are now below the five-year average.
This is the first time this has been recorded since the pandemic began.
In Wales overall, the deaths dropped by 700 in the week ending 12 June to 574.
That is 14 deaths, or 2.4%, lower than the five-year average for this particular week.
Of these, 9.9%, or 57 deaths, involved Covid-19.
Funding woes could prompt shopping centre closures
The UK's best-known shopping centre chain has warned financial troubles could see entire sites shut.
Intu has 17 UK outlets and runs St David's in Cardiff as a joint venture.
The company has appointed administrators KPMG as a "contingency" in case financial restructuring talks with lenders fail.
Intu warned if that happens it will have to give KPMG funds for certain services, or see the centres shut.
You can read more here.
Community oxygen tests hold 'key to second wave'
Oxygen levels in suspected coronavirus cases should be monitored in the community to help hospitals deal with a second wave of cases, according to Wales' leading respiratory doctor.
Dr Simon Barry said early on in the pandemic it became clear reduced oxygen levels in the blood suggested a patient had Covid-19.
But flu and pneumonia will be more common in a future winter peak.
This means more community monitoring would be needed, he said.
Read more here.
