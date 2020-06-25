Coronavirus in Wales: Confirmed cases mostly women

Video content Video caption: Coronavirus and the beach: Sun, sea, and safety? Coronavirus and the beach: Sun, sea, and safety?

Today is expected to be the hottest day of the year, prompting concerns social distancing advice will be ignored.

People are expected to flock to Wales' parks and beaches to enjoy the sun, ahead of a thunderstorm warning.

But it comes as lockdown measures remain in force during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Wales, people must still stay local - within five miles of their home, as a rule of thumb.

They must also adhere to social distancing rules, staying 2m apart.

So, how did these sunseekers feel as they headed to Barry Island in the Vale of Glamorgan?