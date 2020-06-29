Coronavirus: Schools start to welcome back some pupils

BBC Copyright: BBC Head teacher Eirlys Edwards: "This will be a warm-up, to prepare them for September" Image caption: Head teacher Eirlys Edwards: "This will be a warm-up, to prepare them for September"

Schools of all sizes have had to reorganise to reduce the infection risk.

Ysgol Gynradd Cerrigydrudion, in Conwy, has set up one classroom in the school hall, while others will have a maximum of six pupils in each.

But online lessons will also continue, and they are looking ahead to the likelihood of the school experience being "blended learning" for the considerable future, beyond September.

The village primary school normally has 80 children but now can admit a maximum of 26 pupils at a time, which includes children of key workers.

"Our plan will hopefully allow a connection with each child that wishes to come back to school," said head teacher Eirlys Edwards.

"And, of course, we respect the wishes of parents who don't want their children to return to school but we're aiming to keep in contact with them with live streaming as well.

"Hopefully this will be a warm-up, to prepare them for September, to return confidently."