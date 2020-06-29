Coronavirus: Schools start to welcome back some pupils

Paul Davies, a former headteacher and now
governor of West Mon Comprehensive School in Pontypool said he would have
preferred to have had “targeted year groups” such as children making the
transition to high school and GCSE pupils returning to school ahead of the
September restart.
He said children would remain in a “learning
bubble” and with the same member of staff all day.
But he said Monday’s weather could affect
plans to have children spending more time outdoors.
“It is not particularly helping the situation
that many children are going to find themselves in today,” he said.
'Excited but apprehensive'
Teachers are feeling
"excited" but "anxious" as pupils return to the classroom
after the "longest break ever", a head teacher has said.
Year
7 pupils are returning to Ysgol y Grango, in Wrexham, from today, but classrooms will look very different with social
distancing and safety measures.
Head teacher
Stephen Garthwaite said pupils would have staggered starts and breaks, work in very small groups of just eight, and be with one teacher all day.
He
told Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers: "We
are certainly excited about seeing them back in school, and I think it's a
really good opportunity to catch up, to refocus them and re-engage them in the
work that they've been doing at home.
"Things are very, very
different, it's not the school we left, so there is a degree of anxiety and
apprehension but generally we are very excited to see the pupils again."
Schools reopening 'like a warm-up for September'
Limited numbers of pupils will be allowed back at a time over the next three or four weeks to "check in, catch up and prepare" ahead of what has been called a "new normal" from September.
All schools have social distancing restrictions in place due to coronavirus.
While some children,
those classed as vulnerable and children of key workers, have been able to go
to school, many will not have seen their teachers face to face since March.
Now, under a phased
return, pupils will go back to classes for a number of hours over the next
three to four weeks to "check in, catch up and prepare" ahead of what has
been called a "new normal" from September.
But
with social distancing measures in place, and only a third of pupils back in
school at any one time, this is a very different environment than before the
pandemic hit.
How one school is preparing for the new normal
Schools of all sizes have had to reorganise to reduce the infection risk.
Ysgol Gynradd Cerrigydrudion, in Conwy, has set up one classroom in the school hall, while others will have a maximum of six pupils in each.
But online lessons will also continue, and they are looking ahead to the likelihood of the school experience being "blended learning" for the considerable future, beyond September.
The village primary school normally has 80 children but now can admit a maximum of 26 pupils at a time, which includes children of key workers.
"Our plan will hopefully allow a connection with each child that wishes to come back to school," said head teacher Eirlys Edwards.
"And, of course, we respect the wishes of parents who don't want their children to return to school but we're aiming to keep in contact with them with live streaming as well.
"Hopefully this will be a warm-up, to prepare them for September, to return confidently."
Staff 'anxious'
Sarah Greenslade, schools convenor for Cardiff for public service union Unison, said it was “important” that children returned to school but health and safety had to remain paramount.
She said staff, including cleaners, catering and administrators, were “anxious” about catching the virus.
“September would have been more feasible and we would have known exactly where we stand then with the virus,” she told Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers.
