Coronavirus in Wales: 100 days of lockdown

The most obvious political theme of the past 100 days has been the divergence in the four nations' approach to this crisis.

The difference in approach between governments in Wales and England has caused confusion at times, but it has also done more than any other event in the past 20 years to increase people's understanding of devolution.

It has also raised the profile of the first minister and Welsh Labour leader, Mark Drakeford, who had previously been struggling for visibility among Welsh voters.

This matters because there's a Senedd election looming next May and an election is always the acid test in politics.

Irrespective of how well or badly they think Mr Drakeford's government has handled the crisis, can we expect to see a higher turnout?

In the 20 years of devolution in Wales, fewer than half of eligible voters have taken part in Senedd elections. This time around, voters know how much power Welsh ministers have over their daily lives, so will more of them want a say in deciding who to give that power to?