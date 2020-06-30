Coronavirus in Wales: 100 days of lockdown

"I feel I have experienced a rollercoaster of ill health, utter exhaustion and a concoction of emotions," she writes in an article for the BBC.
Taking a different approach
Felicity Evans
BBC Wales political editor
The most obvious political theme of the past 100 days has been the divergence in the four nations' approach to this crisis.
The difference in approach between governments in Wales and England has caused confusion at times, but it has also done more than any other event in the past 20 years to increase people's understanding of devolution.
It has also raised the profile of the first minister and Welsh Labour leader, Mark Drakeford, who had previously been struggling for visibility among Welsh voters.
This matters because there's a Senedd election looming next May and an election is always the acid test in politics.
Irrespective of how well or badly they think Mr Drakeford's government has handled the crisis, can we expect to see a higher turnout?
In the 20 years of devolution in Wales, fewer than half of eligible voters have taken part in Senedd elections. This time around, voters know how much power Welsh ministers have over their daily lives, so will more of them want a say in deciding who to give that power to?
Almost five million people around the world are known to have recovered from coronavirus but the road to full health is not the same for everyone.
For some, the effects of the virus last for months after catching it while doctors are also concerned about the long-term impact on the mind and body.
NHS worker Sara Edwards, from Pembrokeshire, is 26 and was "fit and healthy" but has been ill with the coronavirus for more than 10 weeks.
"I feel I have experienced a rollercoaster of ill health, utter exhaustion and a concoction of emotions," she writes in an article for the BBC.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage as Wales marks 100 days in lockdown.
It was 23 March when Prime Minister Boris Johnson - and his counterparts in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland - announced unprecedented restrictions.
Businesses and schools closed, millions of employees were furloughed and - for those who were not - working from home became the new normal.