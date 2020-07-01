The news Airbus is planning to shed 1,700 jobs from its UK bases has prompted the Welsh economy minister to convene a summit to discuss the aerospace industry's future.

Ken Skates said: "Nobody should be under any illusion about the impact Covid is having on aerospace, a critical part of the Welsh economy.

"The sector is in crisis and the UK government needs to take swift and decisive action now to save the industry and its supply chain.

"The alarm bells have been sounding for weeks and we need urgent steps at a UK level to prevent this crisis becoming even worse."