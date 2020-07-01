Airbus factory in Broughton, Flintshire
Live

Coronavirus: 'Utterly devastating' threat to jobs

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Natalie Grice and Andy Roberts

All times stated are UK

  1. Aerospace 'critical part' of Welsh economy

    The news Airbus is planning to shed 1,700 jobs from its UK bases has prompted the Welsh economy minister to convene a summit to discuss the aerospace industry's future.

    Ken Skates said: "Nobody should be under any illusion about the impact Covid is having on aerospace, a critical part of the Welsh economy.

    "The sector is in crisis and the UK government needs to take swift and decisive action now to save the industry and its supply chain.

    "The alarm bells have been sounding for weeks and we need urgent steps at a UK level to prevent this crisis becoming even worse."

  2. Welsh Parliament virtual meeting gets under way

    This week's virtual meeting of the Senedd is getting under way with questions to First Minister Mark Drakeford, followed by questions to three other ministers.

    A topical question has been accepted asking about discussions between the Welsh and UK governments following the announcement of job losses at Airbus likely to affect its plant in Flintshire.

    You can watch proceedings by clicking on the Senedd Live video link at the top of this page.

    Virtual Senedd meeting
    Copyright: Senedd Cymru/Welsh Parliament

  3. Good morning

    Welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus developments in Wales on Wednesday.

    The main story right now is concern among the 6,000 workers at Airbus in Broughton, Flintshire after the company announced 1,700 UK posts were to go.

    It is not known yet how many will be affected at the north Wales site, but Economy Minister Ken Skates said the announcement was "utterly devastating".

    Broughton factory
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Airbus is planning 15,000 worldwide job cuts
Back to top