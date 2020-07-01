The news Airbus is planning to shed 1,700 jobs from its UK bases has prompted the Welsh economy minister to convene a summit to discuss the aerospace industry's future. Ken Skates said: "Nobody should be under any illusion about the impact Covid is having on aerospace, a critical part of the Welsh economy. "The sector is in crisis and the UK government needs to take swift and decisive action now to save the industry and its supply chain. "The alarm bells have been sounding for weeks and we need urgent steps at a UK level to prevent this crisis becoming even worse."
Aerospace 'critical part' of Welsh economy
Welsh Parliament virtual meeting gets under way
This week's virtual meeting of the Senedd is getting under way with questions to First Minister Mark Drakeford, followed by questions to three other ministers.
A topical question has been accepted asking about discussions between the Welsh and UK governments following the announcement of job losses at Airbus likely to affect its plant in Flintshire.
You can watch proceedings by clicking on the Senedd Live video link at the top of this page.
The main story right now is concern among the 6,000 workers at Airbus in Broughton, Flintshire after the company announced 1,700 UK posts were to go.
It is not known yet how many will be affected at the north Wales site, but Economy Minister Ken Skates said the announcement was "utterly devastating".