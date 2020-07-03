Coronavirus in Wales: Local travel limits to end

Ten single-bed isolation
£7.6m hospital isolation rooms built
Ten single-bed isolation rooms costing £7.6m have been built at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
It is expected to provide extra capacity to care for patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 who need to be isolated due to underlying medical conditions.
It features two beds for the highest level of critical care, and is funded by the Welsh Government.
A spokesman for the health board said: "In the longer term, the unit will be an additional resource allowing for the health board to have extra capacity to care for patients with other high consequence infectious diseases as the need arises."
Coronavirus-hit meat factory reopens
The meat processing factory at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak on Anglesey is partially reopening today.
Some 217 coronavirus cases were found among the 560 staff at 2 Sisters and the chicken plant was temporarily shut for two weeks.
A local lockdown was considered in Llangefni and the reopening of schools on the island was delayed.
2 Sisters said while the plant reopens today, gradual meat production will not start until Monday.
It said its first priority would be intensive awareness sessions for all staff.
Man meets doctor who saved his life
Covid-19 survivor Davide Compagnone was brought back from the brink of death after a struggle with the disease.
Now the pharmacist has met Dr Matt Morgan, the University Hospital of Wales consultant who saved his life.
The 37-year-old from Cardiff received ECMO treatment - which adds oxygen directly to blood - because he wasn't getting enough by ventilation.
"I feel so much gratefulness and appreciation towards life," father-of-one Davide said.
"I feel so emotional and speechless."
Read more here.
'Stay local' rule to be lifted
The scrapping of the "stay local" rule in Wales is to be confirmed later.
Until now, people in Wales have been asked not to travel further than five miles as a rule of thumb.
First Minister Mark Drakeford will say travel into and around Wales will be allowed from 6 July.
It follows the Welsh Government's announcement on Thursday that restaurants and pubs can open outdoors from 13 July.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Wales.