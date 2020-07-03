Coronavirus in Wales: Local travel limits to end

BBC Copyright: BBC

Ten single-bed isolation rooms costing £7.6m have been built at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

It is expected to provide extra capacity to care for patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 who need to be isolated due to underlying medical conditions.

It features two beds for the highest level of critical care, and is funded by the Welsh Government.

A spokesman for the health board said: "In the longer term, the unit will be an additional resource allowing for the health board to have extra capacity to care for patients with other high consequence infectious diseases as the need arises."