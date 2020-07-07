Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Welsh government is “continuing to look” at the evidence as to whether face coverings should be made mandatory in public places in Wales, Mr Gething says.

The head of the UK's national academy of science has suggested everyone should wear a face covering in crowded public spaces.

The Welsh government has so far said people should wear three-layer face coverings on public transport and other situations where social distancing is not possible.

Mr Gething says he will look at evidence from SAGE and speak to Wales’ chief medical officer about whether to change existing guidance.

“At this point we are continuing to look at the evidence and today's comments are part of what we’ll need to consider doing as we help to keep Wales safe now and in the future,” he added.