The Welsh government is “continuing to look” at the evidence as to whether face coverings should be made mandatory in public places in Wales, Mr Gething says.
The head of the UK's national academy of science has suggested everyone should wear a face covering in crowded public spaces.
The Welsh government has so far said people should wear three-layer face coverings on public transport and other situations where social distancing is not possible.
Mr Gething says he will look at evidence from SAGE and speak to Wales’ chief medical officer about whether to change existing guidance.
“At this point we are continuing to look at the evidence and today's comments are part of what we’ll need to consider doing as we help to keep Wales safe now and in the future,” he added.
'A significant step backwards'
The announcement by Ineos is "extremely disappointing", the health minister says.
health minister says.
Vaughan Gething warned of a “significant step backwards” and described it as "extremely disappointing"
He added: “If they do go ahead and decide not to make that investment
then that would be a really significant step backwards for Bridgend, and a very
difficult day for people looking to their future."
'A terrible decision for Wales'
"Abandoning Bridgend" would be a "terrible decision" by Ineos, says Wales' economy and transport minister Ken Skates.
“I am incredibly disappointed that Ineos has indicated they are reconsidering their move to Wales," he said.
“I have told the CEO that abandoning Bridgend at this late stage, after so much effort and money has been invested in preparing the site, would be a terrible decision for Wales and the UK.
“We have worked closely with the company in good faith to secure the site in Bridgend and it would be a real blow if Ineos reneged on its very public commitment that it would be locating here."
He added it has been “impressed on the company in no uncertain terms the importance of honouring its commitment to Wales and to deliver on its promise to build a British icon here in Britain".
'No evidence' of factory outbreak spreading to communities
There is no evidence of wider community transmission following the coronavirus outbreaks at three food meat and food processing plants, Mr Gething says.
The 2 Sisters plant at Llangefni on Anglesey restarted work on Sunday after a phased return of the workforce on Friday.
The total number of cases associated with the outbreak at the factory has been confirmed at 218.
Mr Gething says the outbreak control team at Llangefni was continuing to closely monitor any signs of wider infection in the community but "to date, it appears the outbreak has been confined to people associated with the factory site".
He says there have also been 289 confirmed cases at Rowan Foods in Wrexham - an increase of six since last week, again with no evidence of wider transmission beyond people working on the site and their close contacts.
There had been "a small increase" in the number of cases in Kepak, Merthyr Tydfil. 135 cases have now been identified, which date back to April.
Mr Gething says he is prepared to use legal powers to close facilities, "which pose a public health risk from coronavirus, if this is necessary".
He says the advice he has deceived to date was that if the measures implemented were followed, then further interventions will not be needed or justified.
'An unfinished journey'
Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething says yesterday's announcement of no new coronavirus deaths was "an important moment on our unfinished journey".
Speaking at the Welsh government's daily coronavirus press conference, Mr Gething said: "I don’t want to raise people’s hopes prematurely – unfortunately, coronavirus is still with us".
He said a small number of new infections were still being confirmed every day.
"That means it is likely that we will sadly see some more deaths recorded over the coming days and weeks ahead.
"But when we look back over the past few weeks there have now been three days where nobody died from coronavirus.
"I hope there will be many more days in front of us when we see no deaths from coronavirus. More days where no more families grieve the loss of a loved one from this virus."
'Deeply concerning'
Labour MP for Ogmore, Chris Elmore, said the timing of the news is particularly brutal.
“I am disappointed and sad to hear the news that Ineos
has suspended work on its planned investment in Bridgend which is a massive
blow to the local economy and Wales as a whole," he said.
“As I understand from
the company, it is only a review at this stage and the impact of Covid-19 is
the only reason we have been given so far.
“I have already spoken
to the Wales Office and I am seeking urgent clarification about the
implications of the future plant in Bridgend from Ineos and what more can be
done from both governments at either end of the M4.
“We need to do all we
can to get the work back on track and secure this investment for workers and
families in Bridgend.”
The new Ineos 4x4 vehicle plant was expected to initially create around 200 jobs to make the Grenadier.
This would be followed in the long-term with up to 500 jobs at the Bridgend site.
But the company says new options have become available for manufacturing and is now in talks with Mercedes-Benz over the acquisition of their Hambach site in Moselle, France.
Haircut? Legwax? What (might) reopen in Wales
Your fringe is sweeping your chin, you can comb your leg hair and you've got a monobrow.
Before anyone puts finger to keyboard to complain, all of these things are FINE if that's your look whether you are male, female or non-binary.
'Deeply concerning'
However, if you are feeling the need for a bit of bodily grooming, read our handy guide to what we know so far about reopening hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons in Wales (and what no-one knows yet).
BreakingINEOS suspends work on plant in Wales
Ineos Automative has announced it has suspended work on new build plans for its site in Bridgend.
The company previously said the site would create about 200 jobs to make its 4x4 vehicle called Grenadier, and up to 500 in the long-term.
The Covid-19 crisis has led to significant overcapacity in the European auto industry, it said.
CEO Dirk Heilmann said: “As a result of Covid-19, new options have become available as an alternative to adding two new facilities to the existing automotive manufacturing capacity.
"Safety is of course paramount, but we also have an obligation to do what is right for the business."
Good afternoon
Good afternoon and welcome to today’s live page, we’ll be bringing you the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak.
Stay with us for details from the daily Welsh government briefing from 12:30.
We will also be reporting on the latest statistics from Public Health Wales.
