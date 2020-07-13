Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes in Wales are allowed to start serving customers outdoors on Monday - but only half are predicted to open . Major pub chains including Wetherspoons and Brains will wait until customers are allowed indoors from 3 August. With turnover expected to be at 25% of pre-lockdown levels, independent businesses say only half will open. Pubs have been clearing beer gardens, converting car parks, putting up marques and taking bookings for outside tables. The Haywain in Brackla, Bridgend, said hundreds of people have booked tables on social media.
Pubs and cafes reopen outdoors
Hairdressers ready to fix lockdown mistakes
Hairstylists say they are ready to fix DIY lockdown hairdressing disasters when salons and barber shops reopen in Wales today.
People in Wales can get their first professional haircut since the coronavirus lockdown began in March in the latest easing of restrictions.
Stylist Ken Picton, who has a salon in Cardiff Bay, said he was "prepared for whatever comes our way".
An estimated 15,000 people work in hair and beauty businesses in Wales - with the sector contributing up to £237m to the economy - and hairdressers reopening in Wales will be followed by beauty salons on 27 July.
But while hairdressers and barbers, including mobile stylists, are ready to reopen, the normal trip to the salon will be very different, with strict safety measures in place.
Treatments will be by appointment only and stylists will have to wear personal protective equipment and face visors.
It’s a big day for hairdessers who are finally allowed to reopen to help some of us get rid of those lockdown locks that have grown out of control over the past four months.
Also today, pubs, cafes and restaurants are able to open outdoor areas in the latest easing of lockdown measures.
Self-contained accommodation reopened at the weekend.
We will have all the latest updates on those new freedoms as well as other coronavirus developments in Wales today.