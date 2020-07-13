Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes in Wales are allowed to start serving customers outdoors on Monday - but only half are predicted to open.

Major pub chains including Wetherspoons and Brains will wait until customers are allowed indoors from 3 August.

With turnover expected to be at 25% of pre-lockdown levels, independent businesses say only half will open.

Pubs have been clearing beer gardens, converting car parks, putting up marques and taking bookings for outside tables.

The Haywain in Brackla, Bridgend, said hundreds of people have booked tables on social media.