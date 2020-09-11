Coronavirus: New restrictions across Wales

It usually draws a crowd of 35,000 with 100 Elvis Presley impersonators performing at 30 venues across the resort.
However, the council and South Wales Police fear people may still gather in Porthcawl in large crowds despite rising cases of covid-19 across south Wales.
Council leader Huw David urged people to "think twice, stay safe, and stay home".
“Despite the hard work and efforts of the last five months, we are starting to see an increase in positive cases of Covid-19 across south Wales, largely because not everyone is following the simple steps required to keep people safe,” he added.
Caerphilly still has most cases in Wales
There were 30 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Caerphilly county borough by Public Health Wales.
It means the rate of cases for the last week stands at 96.6 per 100,000 of the population, second highest in the UK behind Bolton, in Greater Manchester.
There were a further 23 cases recorded in Rhondda Cynon Taf, while the number of new infections in Merthyr Tydfil fell to four.
BreakingAnother 133 Covid cases recorded
Public Health Wales says there have been 133 new Covid cases recorded in Wales since yesterday.
However, there have been no new deaths with coronavirus.
The total number of people with Covid-19 in Wales now stands at 19,064.
Sir Tom Jones helps the BBC pull off a pandemic festival
Mark Savage
Music reporter, BBC News
Two weeks ago, in a walled garden in Hertfordshire, Sir Tom Jones played a greatest hits set to an audience of crickets, butterflies and Trevor Nelson.
"I felt like I'd regressed 20 years and gone to my first concert," enthuses the DJ.
"He was incredible. Just celebrated his 80th birthday and his voice was still great, so I felt really, really privileged."
Under normal circumstances, Nelson wouldn't be treated to a private audience with a singing knight of the realm. But these are abnormal times - and there was a plan afoot.
This Sunday should have been the 10th instalment of BBC Radio 2 Live In Hyde Park - a "festival in a day" that sees the nation's biggest radio station throw a huge party for 50,000 fans in central London.
Instead, the station will broadcast a virtual Live at Home festival on BBC Radio 2, BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer, with TV highlights on BBC Two.
Mark Drakeford said he was "more confident than I would have been about the previous version".
He said the Welsh Government had been "more closely engaged" in the development of the new app.
"The advice I have from people in the Welsh Government who have been
using it as part of the trial is that it is succeeding and doing the job
that it is set up to do," the first minister said.
"Everything that I am told so far makes me more confident that this
will be a useful and usable device in Wales and, provided it turns out to
be that, it will certainly have our support."
Call for compulsory face masks in secondary schools
The body representing trade unions in Wales says it wants to see compulsory face masks introduced in secondary schools.
The Wales TUC said it welcomed the Welsh Government's decision to insist on face coverings in shops and indoor spaces from Monday.
But its general secretary in Wales Shavanah Taj added: “The Welsh
Government should now also extend the mandatory use of face masks to
secondary schools – in line with practice across the rest of the UK.
She added: “The local lockdown in Caerphilly and the sharp rise in
case numbers in other local authority areas demonstrates the severity of
the threat that Covid-19 continues to pose."
Eating out: Who can and can't sit together?
Clarifying the rules for restaurants in Wales from Monday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said a booking could only be taken for six people at a time inside.
He said those six people would have to be from the same extended household.
"It cannot be six strangers from six different households all meeting together in that way," he said.
"It's got to be within the single extended household and only six people can meet at any one time."
The limit of six people does not include children aged 11 and under, who are exempt from the new rule.
Only 'significant' Covid briefings on BBC Wales TV
BBC Cymru Wales will no long broadcast every Welsh Government coronavirus briefing on TV.
From Monday the briefings will only be shown live on TV when significant announcements are made.
Some
localised measures have already been introduced in the other two local
authority areas, together with pleas to residents to follow the rules.
“I want to add my voice in urging people in those local authority
areas to follow the advice they have been given, because if they do,
there is a chance we will be able to avoid taking more stringent
national measures to deal with the outbreak,” Mr Drakeford said.
Officials will meet on Monday to discuss the latest testing and case data from Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil.
What about Christmas?
Wales' first minister says he's "reluctant" to give a date for when the new restrictions could be lifted.
Mark Drakeford said the situation will
be reviewed and measures will be eased if they are "no longer
proportionate to the problem".
But he stressed: "If it remains necessary it will remain in force and
if that does take us to the rest of this year, and regrettably, that is
what we will have to do."
Mr Drakeford added families should still be able to get together over Christmas under the measures announced today.
"As far as Christmas in Wales is concerned, it's important to just
identify another difference between our position and that across our
border, which is that the figure of six does not include young children
in Wales children under the age of 11 are not included", he said.
"So family gatherings where children, parents and sometimes
grandparents will work together to get together for Christmas will still
be allowed in Wales."
Why the 'rule of six'?
Explaining why he was limiting the number of people meeting indoors to six, First Minister Mark Drakeford said it was "because of simplicity of messaging".
"When you have a population, as we have in Wales, that is close to our border [with England] we'll be hearing all the time from news outlets across our border about the rule of six," he said.
Answering journalists' questions, Mr Drakeford said "having the same number here in Wales just allows us to have a simple and common message".
"And we know that messaging is itself an important part of responding to a public health emergency," he added.
New powers for councils to tackle pandemic
The first Minister says councils in Wales will be given new powers to take action themselves to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Mark Drakeford said most people had complied with the rules but "a small minority have not done so".
He
said the new powers, which will come into force on Monday, will allow
local authorities to close premises or stop events happening on public
health grounds.
"These powers will enable local authorities to move
quickly to respond to outbreaks of the virus in their areas, for example
where a number of cases are linked to a particular premise or as a
preventative measure, where there is a high risk of outbreak."
'Not inevitable things will worsen further'
Wales' first minister says the past few weeks "have been a set-back" in the battle to control coronavirus,but he said "it is not inevitable things will worsen further".
Mark Drakeford added: "If we all work together, follow the rules and the new measures to
protect ourselves and our loved ones, we can keep Wales safe."
Rule of six is ‘hammer blow' for holiday cottages
With foreign holidays a precarious business this year, self-catering rentals across the country saw a boom; at least if you couldn't get abroad you could "staycation" with family.
But some would-be holidaymakers are now being forced to cancel their plans.
From Monday, new rules will limit the number of people that can holiday together to a maximum of six, not counting children under 11.
Live Reporting
George Herd and Andy Roberts
All times stated are UK
Goodbye
Thanks for following our live page coverage of the latest coronavirus update from the Welsh Government.
During his briefing, First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed new rules would be in force from Monday.
No new deaths of people with coronavirus have been recorded in the last 24 hours - however there were a further 133 cases.
Thirty of the new cases were in Caerphilly county borough, while there were 23 in Rhondda Cynon Taf and 10 more cases in Newport.
We'll keep you updated on all the latest coronavirus developments on the BBC Wales News website and social media channels.
