Coronavirus: New restrictions across Wales

During his briefing, First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed new rules would be in force from Monday.

No new deaths of people with coronavirus have been recorded in the last 24 hours - however there were a further 133 cases.

Thirty of the new cases were in Caerphilly county borough, while there were 23 in Rhondda Cynon Taf and 10 more cases in Newport.

