Coronavirus: Welsh Government briefing

From 18:00 BST on Thursday people in Rhondda Cynon Taff will be placed under local lockdown measures.

Pubs will be made to shut at 23:00 BST across the area, while people will not be able to meet friends and family indoors.

The new restrictions are more severe than those implemented in Caerphilly county borough - where there are no restrictions on pub or bar opening times.

From 18:00 BST on Thursday, no one will be allowed to enter or leave Rhondda Cynon Taff without a reasonable excuse, such as travel for work - if they cannot work from home - or education.

People will not be able to meet members of their extended household indoors, while pubs, bars and food establishments will have to close at 23:00 BST, ending late night licences.