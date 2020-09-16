Coronavirus: Welsh Government briefing

From 18:00 BST on Thursday people in Rhondda Cynon Taff will be placed under local lockdown measures. Pubs will be made to shut at 23:00 BST across the area, while people will not be able to meet friends and family indoors. The new restrictions are more severe than those implemented in Caerphilly county borough - where there are no restrictions on pub or bar opening times. From 18:00 BST on Thursday, no one will be allowed to enter or leave Rhondda Cynon Taff without a reasonable excuse, such as travel for work - if they cannot work from home - or education. People will not be able\nto meet members of their extended household indoors, while pubs, bars and food establishments will have to close at 23:00 BST, ending late night licences.
Rhondda Cynon Taff will be placed under local lockdown measures following a "rapid" rise in coronavirus cases, the Welsh Government has announced.
It becomes the second part of Wales to be placed under restrictions, after Caerphilly county borough was subjected to new restrictions last week.
Health minister to give briefing
Health Minister Vaughan Gething is about to give a Welsh Government update on the coronavirus situation at 12:30 BST.
It comes as people speak of their frustration in delays in booking and getting tests.
We'll update you on the main points here - you can also watch proceedings live on BBC One Wales, the BBC iPlayer and via the Welsh Government Briefing video link at the top of this page.
Lockdown 'blessing' for women setting up business
A woman who set up a new business during lockdown says it has given her independence and stability during the pandemic.
Vivienne Jade Read from Newport established a catering company and said it had gone from strength to strength.
The 26-year-old said working from home as an insurance consultant while looking after children proved to be "impossible".
But it gave her the push she needed to follow her dream to work for herself.
Trying to get Covid test a 'fiasco' says Rhondda MP
Rhondda's Labour MP Chris Bryant has shared a constituent's story to highlight the "fiasco" of trying to get a test.
He said a woman with stage three breast cancer and a daughter with leukaemia had contacted him to say she was unable to get a test before her appointment on Monday.
Mobile testing units to be deployed to hotspots
Up to five extra mobile testing units will be deployed to Covid-19 hotspots in Wales this week, Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said.
He said extra lanes at drive-through centres and tests processed at a Welsh laboratory were also being considered.
It comes after people have reported having to travel miles from their homes to access tests after UK-wide capacity issues at labs run by the Lighthouse labs partnership.
GP and Plaid member of the Senedd (MS) Dr Dai Lloyd called on Mr Gething to "get a grip" on the issue.
But Mr Gething said Wales would not stop using Lighthouse laboratories.
"I think dynamiting the system and thinking we can start again within a few days... I don't think that would be sensible at all... we don't have the additional money."
