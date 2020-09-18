Coronavirus: Welsh Government update

Answering journalists' questions, Wales' first minister was asked what he made of reports the UK government is considering new England-wide restrictions to slow the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Mark Drakeford said the case for further national measures in Wales was "I think yet to be made".

He said the position in Wales with the virus was "so varied", and in some places the number of cases was going down and not up.

Mr Drakeford also said the Welsh Government had continued to ask people to work from home if they can throughout the pandemic, unlike UK ministers.