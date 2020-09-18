Coronavirus: Welsh Government update

Currently, restrictions are in place for people living in Caerphilly county and Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT).
'Unacceptable' lack of Covid discussion between nations
There
is a "vacancy at the heart" of the UK with little discussion between the four
nations on how to tackle coronavirus, Wales' first minister says.
Mark Drakeford said he had had one brief conversation with Prime Minister Boris Johnson since
May 28.
“This
is simply unacceptable to anyone who believes that we ought to be facing the
coronavirus crisis together,” he said.
The
Welsh Government has long called for a formalised system for regular
discussions between the devolved governments and London to agree a way forward.
“We
need a regular, reliable, rhythm of engagement: a reliable meeting even once a
week would be a start,” he said.
“I
make this argument not because we should all do the same things, but because
being round the same table allows each of us to make the best decisions for the
nations we represent.
“There
is a vacancy at the heart of the United Kingdom, and it needs urgently to be
filled, so we can talk to each other, share information, pool ideas and
demonstrate a determination that the whole of the country can face these
challenges together at this most difficult time.”
'Sobering week' as cases rise and second area locks down
First Minister Mark Drakeford said it had been a "sobering week" with a steep rise in cases in Wales and Rhondda Cynon Taf joining Caerphilly in a localised lockdown.
The "R" rate – the rate at which the disease is spreading – is between 0.7 and 1.2, but ministers are confident it is now above one.
That figure is critical as it means each infected person infects at least one other, meaning cases will rise rather than fall over time.
Wrexham Covid-19 outbreak is declared over
A coronavirus outbreak in the Wrexham area has been declared over by the Betsi Cadwaladr health board.
In August, it had a higher number of deaths - nine - than anywhere in Wales or England for three weeks running.
There was also a "spike" of around 80 cases at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and 300 linked to the Rowan Foods factory, with 30% of all Welsh cases coming from the area in July.
But Dr Kate Clark said: "It has now been 28 days since any new positive cases of Covid-19 were identified as part of the outbreak in our east area, including Wrexham Maelor Hospital."
Case for Wales-wide restrictions 'yet to be made'
Answering journalists' questions, Wales' first minister was asked what he made of reports the UK government is considering new England-wide restrictions to slow the rise in Covid-19 cases.
Mark Drakeford said the case for further national measures in Wales was "I think yet to be made".
He said the position in Wales with the virus was "so varied", and in some places the number of cases was going down and not up.
Mr Drakeford also said the Welsh Government had continued to ask people to work from home if they can throughout the pandemic, unlike UK ministers.
Newport and Merthyr 'under close watch' as cases rise
Two more areas have been put under "close watch" as coronavirus cases in Wales rise.
Infection rates have risen from 20 per 100,000 people to 35 per 100,000 in the past week, First Minister Mark Drakeford said.
He also said the "developing situation" in Newport and Merthyr Tydfil was being kept under "close watch".
Currently, restrictions are in place for people living in Caerphilly county and Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT).
Hospital cases 'rapidly changing'
Patients needing hospital Covid care are increasing in the locked-down county of Rhondda Cynon Taf, doctors say.
Strict new rules came into force on Thursday evening after a spike in Covid-19 cases there.
Its 240,000 residents are not allowed to enter or leave the county without a reasonable excuse.
Health officials say hospital admissions will increase further if people ignore the latest restrictions.
Rhondda Cynon Taf became the second council area to enter a local lockdown in Wales, following Caerphilly last week.
First minister to speak shortly
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford is due to give the latest update on the coronavirus situation in Wales at 12:30 BST.
We'll give you the main updates here - you can also watch the proceedings on BBC One Wales, via the BBC iPlayer and the Coronavirus Update video link at the top of this page.
BreakingNew Covid-19 rules in northern England and Midlands
Tighter restrictions will come into force in Lancashire, Merseyside, the Midlands and West Yorkshire after significant increases in Covid-19 cases.
The new rules ban separate households from meeting each other at home or in private gardens.
Pubs and restaurants must also shut early in parts of Lancashire and Merseyside.
The measures will come into force from Tuesday.
Pupil 'got upset when I was told to isolate'
Children have spoken of their upset and sadness at being sent home from school to self-isolate due to coronavirus.
Public Health Wales said at least 50 schools across Wales have been affected after some pupils tested positive for Covid-19.
In Newport 245 Year Seven pupils were sent home from St Joseph's RC High School - one of 10 affected across the city.
One of those sent home was Ashleigh, who said she was "upset" not to be able to make friends at her new school.
And Billy, who attends Lliswerry High, said it was "sad" not to be able to play with friends.
Lockdown 'sexting' blackmail concerns for young people
"He's threatened to share those pictures with my friends unless I send him more."
Mia, 13, was duped into sending sexual photographs to someone she met online, who she has now found out is an adult posing as someone else.
Charities including the NSPCC and Meic - a helpline for younger people in Wales - are concerned more young people are sharing naked images of themselves.
Both organisations said staff had seen an increase since lockdown.
