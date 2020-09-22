Shoppers in Newport
Live

Covid in Wales: Updates on local lockdowns

Live Reporting

Natalie Grice, David Dulin and Andy Roberts

All times stated are UK

  1. Lockdown looms for four council areas in Wales

    Coronavirus restrictions are being increased in four more council areas from 18:00 BST following a rise in the number of cases.

    Bridgend, Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil will join Rhondda Cynon Taf and Caerphilly in local lockdowns.

    People are not allowed to leave or enter the areas from outside without a good reason.

    These include travelling to work (if it is not possible to work from home), education, healthcare and essential shopping and legal matters.

    Pubs and licensed premises in all areas will also have to close at 23:00.

    Case rates have risen steeply in the new lockdown areas, with Merthyr Tydfil on a rate of 102.8 per 100,000 people by Monday.

  2. Hello and welcome

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the latest coronavirus developments in Wales and the wider UK.

    Here are some of the main stories so far:

    • Four more council areas are heading for local lockdowns from 18:00 BST, with Merthyr Tydfil, Newport, Bridgend and Blaenau Gwent joining Rhondda Cynon Taf and Caerphilly in having extra restrictions
    • Eight other areas are being monitored as the number of cases in Wales rise - Cardiff, the Vale of Glamorgan, Carmarthenshire, Swansea, Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire and Flintshire
    • First Minister Mark Drakeford is in a Cobra meeting this morning with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Scottish and Northern Irish leaders to discuss the coronavirus situation around the UK
    • Mr Johnson announced a tightening of restrictions in England on Monday, with pubs to be ordered to close at 22:00 BST from Thursday
    • He will reveal more details to Parliament this afternoon, and address the nation in a live TV broadcast at 20:00 BST this evening
