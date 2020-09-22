Covid in Wales: Updates on local lockdowns

Coronavirus restrictions are being increased in four more council areas from 18:00 BST following a rise in the number of cases.

Bridgend, Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil will join Rhondda Cynon Taf and Caerphilly in local lockdowns.

People are not allowed to leave or enter the areas from outside without a good reason.

These include travelling to work (if it is not possible to work from home), education, healthcare and essential shopping and legal matters.

Pubs and licensed premises in all areas will also have to close at 23:00.

Case rates have risen steeply in the new lockdown areas, with Merthyr Tydfil on a rate of 102.8 per 100,000 people by Monday.