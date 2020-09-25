Cardiff and Swansea will be placed under local lockdown measures from 18:00 BST on Sunday, Health Minister Vaughan Gething says.

The same measures will also apply in Llanelli from 18:00 on Saturday.

People living in Caerphilly, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport cannot leave their areas without a reasonable excuse after they were placed in lockdown.

The changes mean around 1.5m people will be under local restrictions, a little under half the Welsh population.