Conwy council is in "regular contact" with the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales over a rise in cases, its leader has said.
Sam Rowlands said the council was "monitoring the situation closely" and reminded "everyone in the region to comply with the regulations to help keep Conwy safe".
Caerphilly to stay in lockdown for at least another week
Caerphilly county will stay under local lockdown for at least one more week, the Welsh Government announced last night.
On 8 September, it became the first area in Wales to have restrictions imposed after a rise in Covid-19 cases.
Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport have since been placed under local lockdown.
Despite a drop in cases in Caerphilly since then - 15 cases were reported on Thursday, at a rate of 8.3 per 100,000 - the Welsh Government said there was still "a way to go".
Warning of local lockdown for Cardiff
As we reported yesterday, Cardiff could become the seventh area
of Wales to go into a local lockdown.
Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas told a virtual meeting of
the authority that potential restrictions on travel and different households
mixing could be implemented as the rate of infection rose to 38.2 cases per
100,000 people.
The city is home to 366,903 people, and should it go into
lockdown, it would mean more than a 1.2 million people - about a third of
Wales' population - would be under tighter restrictions than the rest of the
country.
People living in Caerphilly, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend,
Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport cannot leave their areas without a
reasonable excuse.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Friday’s coronavirus
developments in Wales.
We are due to hear from Health Minister Vaughan Gething
shortly after 12:30 BST.
We will be providing updates here, and you can watch it live
at the top of the page.
Live Reporting
Caleb Spencer and Richard Porter
All times stated are UK
About 1.5 million people will be under lockdown
Cardiff and Swansea will be placed under local lockdown measures from 18:00 BST on Sunday, Health Minister Vaughan Gething says.
The same measures will also apply in Llanelli from 18:00 on Saturday.
People living in Caerphilly, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport cannot leave their areas without a reasonable excuse after they were placed in lockdown.
The changes mean around 1.5m people will be under local restrictions, a little under half the Welsh population.
BreakingThree further areas to go into lockdown
Cardiff, Swansea and Llanelli will become the latest areas to face local restrictions, Health Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.
The rules will come into force in the capital and Swansea on Sunday, while people living in Llanelli will be subject to them from Saturday.
What are the rules if you are subject to a lockdown?
There are currently six counties under local restrictions in Wales after Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport joined Rhondda Cynon Taf and Caerphilly in facing new rules.
For the 854,000 people in those areas, it means a number of things have changed for the foreseeable future.
Here's a guide to what you can and can't do.
Lockdown for Conwy?
Conwy council is in "regular contact" with the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales over a rise in cases, its leader has said.
Sam Rowlands said the council was "monitoring the situation closely" and reminded "everyone in the region to comply with the regulations to help keep Conwy safe".
Caerphilly to stay in lockdown for at least another week
Caerphilly county will stay under local lockdown for at least one more week, the Welsh Government announced last night.
On 8 September, it became the first area in Wales to have restrictions imposed after a rise in Covid-19 cases.
Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport have since been placed under local lockdown.
Despite a drop in cases in Caerphilly since then - 15 cases were reported on Thursday, at a rate of 8.3 per 100,000 - the Welsh Government said there was still "a way to go".
Warning of local lockdown for Cardiff
As we reported yesterday, Cardiff could become the seventh area of Wales to go into a local lockdown.
Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas told a virtual meeting of the authority that potential restrictions on travel and different households mixing could be implemented as the rate of infection rose to 38.2 cases per 100,000 people.
The city is home to 366,903 people, and should it go into lockdown, it would mean more than a 1.2 million people - about a third of Wales' population - would be under tighter restrictions than the rest of the country.
People living in Caerphilly, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport cannot leave their areas without a reasonable excuse.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Friday’s coronavirus developments in Wales.
We are due to hear from Health Minister Vaughan Gething shortly after 12:30 BST.
We will be providing updates here, and you can watch it live at the top of the page.