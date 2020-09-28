Economy Minister Ken Skates says the Welsh Government will consider “whatever measures are necessary” in order to ensure public safety and stop the further spread of coronavirus.

Speaking during the latest coronavirus briefing, Mr Skates was asked whether the Welsh Government would impose tougher restrictions on bars, pubs and restaurants to control the spread of the virus.

He said: “We will consider whatever measures are necessary in order to ensure that public safety of the population is of paramount importance to us and that we make sure we also contain this infection in the coming months”

Under current restrictions which came into force last Thursday, all licensed premises across in Wales must stop selling all alcohol at 22:00 every day.

But it is being reported that the UK Government is considering stricter restrictions for the hospitality sector in England.