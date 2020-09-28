Economy Minister Ken Skates says the Welsh Government will consider “whatever measures are necessary” in order to ensure public safety and stop the further spread of coronavirus.
Speaking during the latest coronavirus briefing, Mr Skates was asked whether the Welsh Government would impose tougher restrictions on bars, pubs and restaurants to control the spread of the virus.
He said: “We will consider whatever measures are necessary in order to ensure that public safety of the population is of paramount importance to us and that we make sure we also contain this infection in the coming months”
Under current restrictions which came into force last Thursday, all licensed premises across in Wales must stop selling all alcohol at 22:00 every day.
But it is being reported that the UK Government is considering stricter restrictions for the hospitality sector in England.
What type of support is available?
More details of the type of help available from the Welsh Government announced by Economy Minister Ken Skates:
The £80m worth of
business development grants will be open to micro businesses, small and medium businesses (SMEs) and large
businesses.
Micro businesses (employing between one and 9 people)
will be able to apply for up to £10k on the condition they match this with
their own investment of at least 10%.
SMEs (employing between 10 and 249 people) will be able
to apply for up to £150K on the condition they match this with their own
investment of at least 10% for small business (1-49 staff) and 20% for
medium sized (50-249) business
Large businesses (employing 250+ people) will be able
to apply for up to £200K on the condition they match this with their own
investment of at least 50%.
£140m for businesses in lockdown areas
Economy Minister Ken Skates has set out plans for a £140m fund to help businesses as the winter months approach and local lockdowns bite.
He warned they could not save "every business and every job" but said the Welsh Government had stood "steadfast with firms and individuals."
Mr Skates said two new separate schemes would help
businesses in the lockdown areas, currently affecting 11 areas from this evening. Similar schemes have been announced in
England.
“This £140m will no doubt make the difference between
business survival and business death for thousands of enterprises,” he said.
“It will make the difference between employment and
unemployment for thousands more workers.”
This is what he set out:
The first scheme, worth £60m, will offer grants to
businesses with a rateable value under £50,000 that can demonstrate a material
impact because of the new restrictions. The grants will range from £1,000
to £1,500 depending on the size of the business.
The second scheme, worth £80m, will provide much larger
grants to any firms who can demonstrate plans for post-Covid recovery.
£20m of the money will got to tourism and hospitality businesses.
Cardiff Airport 'vital part of transport' says chief
Cardiff Airport bosses say it will remain open despite its home county of the Vale of Glamorgan going into lockdown on Monday.
Spencer Birns, interim chief executive, said: "As a vital part of the transport infrastructure in Wales it is essential the airport remains open for legitimate travel and air movements, as we have done throughout the pandemic closely following guidance provided by the relevant authorities."
He added that local lockdown restrictions stated that residents in those areas should not travel outside the area, unless there is a reasonable excuse to do so.
"For those travelling from areas not in lockdown, there are currently no legal restrictions about travelling to the airport, as long as rules are obeyed when they do so," said Mr Birns.
However he said it was up to customers to check relevant Welsh and UK government advice before they travelled to determine whether they were allowed to travel to the airport and had a "legitimate reason" to fly.
Covid 'areas of concern' watched by health body
As well as the 11 areas in lockdown or entering local lockdown, there are also "areas of concern" identified by Public Health Wales.
These five areas include the wider county of Carmarthenshire, where the town of Llanelli has already been placed in local lockdown.
Public Health Wales said: "We are watching the data from there carefully, but numbers of cases are increasing in all parts of Wales so there is no room for complacency in any area".
Three more areas prepare for lockdown
Nearly two-thirds of Wales' population will be under lockdown when new restrictions are imposed in three more areas on Monday.
This will mean half of Wales' 22 local authorities will be under lockdowns, affecting almost two million people.
The country's two biggest cities - Cardiff and Swansea - had restrictions applied on Sunday evening.
Welcome to the coronavirus update
Good afternoon. Stay here for coverage of Monday's coronavirus update from the Welsh Government.
Economy Minister Ken Skates is leading the press briefing from 12.30 BST.
Here's the latest covid roundup:
Three more counties are to go into local lockdown on Monday. From 18:00 BST, the Vale of Glamorgan, Torfaen and Neath Port Talbot will be subject to further restrictions on travel and household meetings.
It follows Cardiff and Swansea counties and Llanelli town going into lockdown over the weekend. Six other counties - Caerphilly, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Merthyr Tydfil, Bridgend, Newport and Blaenau Gwent - have already been under measures for weeks.
The move means nearly two-thirds of Wales' population will be under lockdown by Monday evening.
The lockdown areas have ended extended households - where up to four different homes could meet indoors - but First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was considering changing the rules to allow single-person households in lockdown areas to join with one other household.
Professor Sian Griffiths, who has helped lead previous epidemics' research, has backed the idea, saying rules should be eased over concerns over mental health.
