Welsh Conservatives' health spokesman Andrew RT Davies said with about "80% of Wales' population under lockdown" the move was a "dangerous slope to go down".
He added: "If you start introducing such quarantine restrictions in Wales does that mean then there's a quid pro quo that England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will start doing the same for Welsh residents?
"There are all sorts of questions to be answered before you even entertain implementing such dramatic action."
Unclear how 16,000 test glitch affects Wales
The Welsh government is still waiting to know how a glitch which resulted in 16,000 tests going unreported will affect Wales.
Mr Gething says delays at the UK government-run ighthouse labs largely affected cities in England.
But he said he had asked his team to "check what the position is" but as yet they "haven't had all the answers".
It has emerged that a technical glitch has meant nearly 16,000 cases of coronavirus went unreported last week, which has delayed efforts to trace contacts of people who tested positive.
Mr Gething said: "I do want to make clear what the actual position is with whether we're still awaiting data and what that then means.
"But we are seeing all those cases that are being reported are going into our own contact tracing system.
"So, all the information we have is being followed up, but naturally I'm concerned about the potential for people who have tested positive, not knowing about that result and crucially in contact tracing terms as not being able to track down their contacts in the way we have successfully managed for a number of months."
'No evidence Covid is spreading in schools'
The health minister says there is no evidence to suggest pupils are spreading Covid-19 within schools.
Mr Gething says cases so far have "taken place outside of the school" or between "adults working in the school".
Speaking at the Welsh Government's press conference, he says more than "eight out of 10 schools in Wales haven't had a case of coronavirus".
On schools sending whole year groups home to self-isolate, he added: "That's a challenge about how successful each school is in getting people to maintain social distance or to have in-school bubbles, so if a whole year group is mixing then a positive case means a whole year group needs to isolate.
"That's why the efforts of school leaders and local authorities have gone to to try to create an environment where people don't mix across and within year groups where possible and for staff to follow the rules on social distancing at work are really important.
"I am comfortable it's been the right thing to do."
Move to quarantine people from locked down areas in UK coming to Wales
Mr Gething says the Welsh Government is "actively considering” quarantine restrictions for people travelling from high-risk areas in England into Wales.
People living in locked down areas of Wales can only leave with a "reasonable excuse", but there is no equivalent rule elsewhere in the UK.
It means people from locked down areas of England can holiday anywhere in Wales not under local restrictions.
Mr Gething says the Welsh Government is considering how to use its power to protect areas of lower cases.
He says ministers are "actively considering" what to do to prevent people from high-risk areas in England travelling into Wales.
But he said there was "no good reason" to prevent someone from a low incidence area such as Devon travelling to Pembrokeshire.
'82% of schools have had no coronavirus cases since the start of term'
Mr Gething says the Welsh Government is "very clear we want children back in school learning alongside their classmates".
He says schools, teachers and local authorities worked really hard over the summer "to make that happen".
"More than eight out 10 schools [82%] in Wales have not had any cases of coronavirus since the start of the autumn term.
"We’ll continue to do all we can to make sure it’s safe to keep children in school because it is better for their long-term health and wellbeing to be in school with other pupils and their friends than to be missing out on another term of lessons."
'Rapid increase' in coronavirus cases
Coronavirus cases have increased "rapidly" across Wales in the past month, the health minister says.
Mr Gething says the virus returned as people came home from holiday abroad and was spread as people socialised without social distancing.
"The majority have had a mild illness so far.
"But an increase in cases is followed within two to three weeks by higher hospital admissions, higher critical care admissions and more deaths."
He said last week, an average of 73 people a day were admitted to hospital with coronavirus.
"The number of people in hospital with coronavirus has almost doubled in the last fortnight and, very sadly, the number of people who are dying is increasing week on week.
"It is very easy to forget what things were like just six months ago, when around 150 people were admitted to hospital a day with coronavirus and our intensive care units, including the additional capacity the NHS created, were close to being overrun.
"If we can’t control the spread of this virus locally, we will see this happening again."
Local lockdowns as Covid 're-established foothold'
Health Minister Vaughan Gething says local lockdowns were introduced to control the spread of Covid as it has "re-established a much larger foothold in our towns, villages and cities".
About 2.3 million people are living under restrictions after local lockdowns were imposed in large parts of north and south Wales.
But Mr Gething, speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing, says the number of cases continues to increase.
"Sadly, there have already been more than 2,500 deaths involving coronavirus. People continue to die from coronavirus in Wales.
'Get ready for rolling lockdowns over winter'
People in Wales should "get ready" for rolling lockdowns over the winter months, Wales' chief medical officer has said.
"If the number of cases per 100,000 over a seven-day period comes down to below the 50 per 100,000 level, we can start to think with the local authority, in partnership with them about lifting the restrictions.
"The worst thing is to lift them too early."
Rising cases in Gwynedd and Ceredigion
Latest figures show the number of coronavirus cases in Gwynedd and Ceredigion are rising, potentially putting those areas at risk of a local lockdown.
Large parts of Wales are now living under restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Public Health Wales recorded 21 new cases in Gwynedd on Sunday, which pushed its weekly infection rate to 47 per 100,000 of the population.
Ceredigion is now at 32 cases per 100,000 of the population.
PM had rejected Wales-England travel ban
The Welsh Government is looking at how to stop people in England living in Covid hotspots travelling to Wales.
Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out imposing travel restrictions on people in England living in areas subject to local lockdown restrictions.
"I don't want to impose travel restrictions within the UK generally," he said.
"We are all one country, people should exercise their common sense.
"They should follow the guidance. And that's what we're going to do."
Banning travellers from lockdown areas to Wales a 'dangerous slope'
Stopping people living in Covid hotspot areas in England travelling to Wales is a "dangerous slope", the Welsh Conservatives have said.
Mr Gething has said the Welsh Government is looking at what to do to prevent people from areas under lockdown restrictions travelling to holiday in Wales.
Both counties have reported cases linked to students, with face-to-face teaching suspended for a time in Aberystwyth.
