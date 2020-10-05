The Welsh Government is looking at how to stop people in England living in Covid hotspots travelling to Wales.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out imposing travel restrictions on people in England living in areas subject to local lockdown restrictions.

"I don't want to impose travel restrictions within the UK generally," he said.

"We are all one country, people should exercise their common sense.

"They should follow the guidance. And that's what we're going to do."