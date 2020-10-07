Covid-19: Welsh Government briefing

The first minister has accused political rivals in north Wales of encouraging people not to abide by lockdown laws imposed last week. Mark Drakeford told the Senedd that a statement signed by Conservative MSs and MPs in the region objecting to travel restrictions was a "disgrace". The group had claimed the restrictions in Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham were disproportionate . Tory MS Darren Millar accused Mr Drakeford of an "absolute fabrication".
North Wales Tories accused of encouraging rule breaking
The first minister has accused political rivals in north Wales of encouraging people not to abide by lockdown laws imposed last week.
Mark Drakeford told the Senedd that a statement signed by Conservative MSs and MPs in the region objecting to travel restrictions was a "disgrace".
The group had claimed the restrictions in Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham were disproportionate.
Tory MS Darren Millar accused Mr Drakeford of an "absolute fabrication".
