Universities and colleges to stay open
University and colleges will remain open during Wales' firebreak lockdown, the first minister has confirmed.
They will continue to provide a blend of in-person and online learning, he said.
"In the same way we are asking everyone to stay at home, if students have reading weeks or half-term they will also need to stay at home in their university accommodation," Mr Drakeford said.
Schools to partly reopen after half term
The First Minister says children are the Welsh Government’s “top priority if further restrictions are needed and that education must continue”.
Mark Drakeford said childcare would stay open.
"Primary and special schools will reopen as normal after half-term,“ he said.
"Secondary schools will reopen after the half-term for children in Years 7 and 8."
“Pupils will be able to come in to take exams but other pupils will continue their learning from home for an extra week."
Primary schools to remain open
The lockdown covers the week of half-term, but for the second week primary schools will be open, the first minister says.
Non-essential shops to close
As part of the lockdown, non-essential shops will be closed, First Minister Mark Drakeford says.
Hospitality outlets such as bars and restaurants will also close, apart from for takeaways.
Close-contact services like hairdressers and beauticians will close.
'Stay at home', no gatherings of people
People must stay at home but exercise will be permitted, the first minister has told the briefing.
All gatherings indoors and outdoors will be banned with people not in your households.
There will be an exception for people who live alone, who can continue to join one other household.
BreakingWales to start 17-day national lockdown from Friday
Wales will go into a national "firebreak" lockdown for 17 days starting from 18:00 BST on Friday until midnight on Monday 9 November, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.
Watch the first minister's briefing live
You can watch First Minister Mark Drakeford speaking live at the coronavirus press briefing at the top of this page.
He is expected to start speaking at 12:15 BST.
We'll update you with what he says here.
Welcome to lockdown?
Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the Welsh Government's press briefing. All eyes are on First Minister Mark Drakeford as he prepares to make an announcement on an expected two or three-week "firebreak" national lockdown for Wales.
Here are today's main stories so far: