Covid-19 in Wales: Government briefing

It could take about two weeks after Wales’ firebreak lockdown lifts to see if it has helped to cut Covid-19 rates, according to a health expert.

Dr Giri Shankar, from Public Health Wales, said its main aim was to “suppress the growth of the virus, to prevent further transmission occurring in the community and thereby reducing the number of people who will be required to go into hospital”.

"With all the interventions we've put in, there is always a lag phase of about two/three weeks before any visible change of that intervention can be measured and detected,” he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

“For the firebreak, following that, a further two weeks is probably the right time when we will know for sure what impact the firebreak has made.

“It is very much dependent on all of us to comply with those regulations. The better we comply, the more beneficial effect we will detect."

The lockdown runs from 23 October to 9 November.