Covid-19 in Wales: Government briefing

“I don't think it's out of control but it's a real risk because we're seeing a significant increase in community transmission across the country," he said.
'Hugely important to avoid more deaths'
Scientific advice made a "really compelling case" in favour of a firebreak lockdown in Wales, the health mInister said.
Taking questions at the Welsh Government briefing, Vaughan Gething said: "You can't see that advice and pretend it doesn't exist, and then act as if you can carry on and not act to intervene before the harm is much, much more significant."
He said ministers were taking action now because it was "hugely important to avoid there being more deaths within the next few weeks".
Ministers "test and challenge the advice" they receive but "ultimately ministers have to decide", Mr Gething added.
A majority of Senedd members backed the firebreak lockdown in a vote on Tuesday evening by 37 votes to 16.
More than a million tests for Covid-19 have now been carried out in Wales.
It includes more than half a million on key workers and care home residents.
A total of 6,338 young people in
their 20s have tested positive - 1,162 more than the week before and the
number has been steadily rising, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
Nearly four times as many
children and young people aged 10 to 19 are also testing positive than a month
ago.
Latest figures also show:
71,847 tests were processed in the week
beginning 11 October, 680 more than the previous week
More than two-thirds of these tests are processed by the UK
network of Lighthouse labs, with the rest carried out by NHS Wales-run labs
3 October saw a record number of Covid-19 test results authorised
in a single day in Wales - 12,062
Less than 10% of home tests in the latest week were processed by
the privately-run Lighthouse labs within a day - down again on the previous
week
In the latest week, 66% of community and mass testing "in
person" tests - including at mobile units - came back within a day from NHS
Wales laboratories, down on the previous week. But 92% came back within two
days, according to Welsh Government figures.
21.7% of community tests processed in the non-NHS-run Lighthouse labs were
authorised in one day, the worst weekly performance so far, although
they are dealing with more than double the number they saw in August.
Across Wales, 3,292 care home residents were tested and 134 people
were positive, the most since mid-May. Also, 80 care home workers tested
positive
43.2% of tests requiring a rapid turnaround were completed within
one calendar day
Community testing centre opens to public in Gwynedd
The centre at Ysbyty Alltwen in Porthmadog was previously only open to key workers and their families, including some care workers, teachers and patients before operations.
The service is now open to local people who believe they have Covid symptoms.
It is not a walk-in service and people will need to book for a test.
Teresa Owen, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board's executive director of public health, said the pilot project would "ensure residents in this area can access testing closer to where they live",
Minister justifies need for national firebreak lockdown
People have been questioning why certain business have to close and some areas cannot remain open during the 17-day "firebreak" lockdown in Wales, the health minister has said.
Vaughan Gething, who is giving a Welsh Government briefing, said it had made the firebreak as "short as possible but to be as effective as possible".
"It needs to be sharp and deep, including all parts of society to have a maximum impact on the virus," he said.
"Most importantly, it needs to target the main sources of transmission - places where people meet other people.
"It’s why all non-essential retail, leisure and hospitality businesses will close."
'Worryingly high levels of infection' among older people
The number of people admitted to hospital in Wales for treatment for coronavirus symptoms continues to rise, according to Health Minister Vaughan Gething.
He said the latest figures show there are 894 Covid-related cases in Welsh hospitals, up 26% since the same time last week.
"This is the highest it has been since June," Mr Gething said.
“There are 43 people in critical care with coronavirus - 72% higher than last week.
"One of the reasons why we are seeing more people being admitted to hospital is because as the virus has become more widespread in Wales, it has spread from younger age groups to older people.
“We are seeing worryingly high levels of infection in our older population.
"This is not unique to Wales - this is a pattern seen around the world."
'Definite increase' in number of people dying from Covid
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus – based on positive test results – has “increased rapidly” over the last six weeks.
He said Public Health Wales reported 1,148 new confirmed cases yesterday which was "the highest number recorded since the start of the pandemic”.
"However, this only tells part of the story," Mr Gething added.
"The real number of infections in the community will be much higher.
“Our scientific experts have calculated the number of infections is growing at 4% each day, with the total number at 2,500 per day.
“We are seeing a definite increase in the number of people dying as a result of coronavirus.”
Mr Gething said this week 25 people in Wales had died from Covid-19.
'Very real risk' NHS could be overwhelmed
Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said the “short, sharp shock” firebreak in Wales, which begins on Friday, is the best option to bring Covid-19 under control.
Speaking at the Welsh Government’s coronavirus briefing, Mr Gething said: “If we don’t act now, the virus will continue to spread rapidly – beyond the measures we have in place to constrain it."
He said there was “a very real risk” that without action the NHS would be overwhelmed and more people would die.
“If we wait, we would have to take more extreme measures to bring the virus under control," Mr Gething said.
"That could mean a longer or an open-ended lockdown, like the one we went through in March."
The Covid firebreak begins at 1800 on Friday and lasts for 17 days.
When will we see the results of the 'firebreak' lockdown?
It could take about two weeks after Wales’ firebreak lockdown
lifts to see if it has helped to cut Covid-19 rates, according to a health
expert.
Dr Giri Shankar, from
Public Health Wales, said its main aim was to “suppress the growth of the virus,
to prevent further transmission occurring in the community and thereby reducing
the number of people who will be required to go into hospital”.
"With all the
interventions we've put in, there is always a lag phase of about two/three
weeks before any visible change of that intervention can be measured and
detected,” he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
“For the firebreak,
following that, a further two weeks is probably the right time when we will
know for sure what impact the firebreak has made.
“It is very much
dependent on all of us to comply with those regulations. The better we comply,
the more beneficial effect we will detect."
The lockdown runs from 23 October to 9 November.
Councils 'face challenging future' after pandemic costs
Councils face a challenging future after extra costs and lost income caused by Covid-19, the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) has said.
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC View more on twitterView more on twitter BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC
71,847 tests were processed in the week
beginning 11 October, 680 more than the previous week
-
More than two-thirds of these tests are processed by the UK
network of Lighthouse labs, with the rest carried out by NHS Wales-run labs
-
3 October saw a record number of Covid-19 test results authorised
in a single day in Wales - 12,062
-
Less than 10% of home tests in the latest week were processed by
the privately-run Lighthouse labs within a day - down again on the previous
week
-
In the latest week, 66% of community and mass testing "in
person" tests - including at mobile units - came back within a day from NHS
Wales laboratories, down on the previous week. But 92% came back within two
days, according to Welsh Government figures.
-
21.7% of community tests processed in the non-NHS-run Lighthouse labs were
authorised in one day, the worst weekly performance so far, although
they are dealing with more than double the number they saw in August.
-
Across Wales, 3,292 care home residents were tested and 134 people
were positive, the most since mid-May. Also, 80 care home workers tested
positive
-
43.2% of tests requiring a rapid turnaround were completed within
one calendar day
Spending review dropped amid Covid uncertainty
The UK government has abandoned its long-term Comprehensive Spending Review amid economic uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak will instead set out a one-year review in late November.
The Treasury said it was "the right thing" at the moment to "focus entirely" on protecting jobs and responding to the crisis.
Economists had warned that the pandemic meant setting longer-term spending targets would prove difficult.
In its latest figures, the Office for National Statistics said the UK economy was still 9.2% smaller than in February, before lockdown began.
And the government's net borrowing estimate for September was £36.1bn - the third-highest figure since records began in 1993.
Social media firms urged to 'take responsibility'
Social media companies have been urged to “take responsibility” when false reports are shared online during the pandemic.
Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said “we’re not in a game here” as he warned infection rates will continue to rise.
He was responding to a question from a journalist about false information about the pandemic in Wales being shared on Twitter.
“We're in a really serious and significant position, so people who put false stories on the social media are the first point in taking responsibility," he said.
Covid 'doesn't care if we're tired' of restrictions
Coronavirus “doesn’t care if we’re tired or frustrated” with restrictions, Wales' health minister has said.
Vaughan Gething said he understood people maybe “tired” of lockdowns but "the virus is only concerned about reproducing, and that means more harm”.
Asked at the Welsh Government's briefing about the issue of compliance during the upcoming two-week firebreak lockdown, Mr Gething urged people to follow the rules.
"Think again about the choices we can all make to help keep each other safe," he said.
Celebrate Christmas with loved ones 'in a different way'
Wales' health minister has said that people should be able to see family and friends over Christmas, but in a "different way."
However, Vaughan Gething said forecasting the rules which would be in place for festive gatherings would be a "mug's game."
He said that any decision on restrictions would be dependent on "how successful we are as a country and coming together in this national effort".
"We do want people to be able to see their families at Christmas. But we'll have to make choices around what that will look like as we get closer to the time."
Difficult winter without a 'great national effort'
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said it was vital people "buy into a great national effort" against Covid-19, not just for the planned firebreak lockdown but also for "what then comes afterwards".
Setting a new "national pattern of how we can live our lives will be really important", he told a Welsh Government briefing.
"If people act as if we're back in the summer... we'll face a really, difficult winter with great levels of harm," Mr Gething said.
"That's what we're trying to avoid."
Welsh Tory says guidance for building work 'not good enough'
Welsh Conservative spokesperson for health Andrew RT Davies has criticised the Welsh Government's guidance on rules about builders in homes during the firebreak period.
Updated guidance says work being carried out in homes can continue "as long as it is managed in a safe way and both the worker and household members are well".
However, it is recommending people consider whether the work can be safely deferred until after the lockdown.
A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We keep the FAQs under constant review."
Mr Davies said: "This really isn't good enough with only two days to go until Wales enters lockdown.
"Whatever happened to @fmwales & his claim of putting efforts into planning first and making the announcement second? This is people's livelihoods on the line."
He was responding to comments from a builders' group which claimed the guidance was contradictory.
Plaid Cymru says firebreak 'needed to be done sooner'
Plaid Cymru economy spokesperson Helen Mary Jones said the firebreak lockdown in Wales starting on Friday "needed to be done sooner".
"I'm concerned that we may have partly taken our eyes off the ball," she told BBC Wales Today.
"This is an opportunity now, this two weeks, to reset in all sorts of ways."
Ms Jones also said Covid-19 transmissions in hospitals were not “out of control, but it is serious”.
"People have got to be as safe as they possibly can be in our hospitals," she said.
“I am worried that there has been some complacency."
First minister says wife and mother had Covid
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has spoken of "difficult days" after his wife and mother fell ill with coronavirus earlier in the year.
He moved out of his home into a building in his garden to keep his family safe during the pandemic.
The first minister told the BBC his most difficult personal moment was when his wife Clare, and his mother, contracted the virus.
He has previously said they have recovered from the virus.
Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on BBC Newscast, Mr Drakeford said his hardest personal moment during the pandemic was when his close family members became ill.
"On a purely personal level both my wife and my mother fell ill with coronavirus at a point where I was not able to live at home because they were both vulnerable," he said.
"There were some difficult days where they were both quite unwell."
Councils 'face challenging future' after pandemic costs
Councils face a challenging future after extra costs and lost income caused by Covid-19, the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) has said.
Chief executive Chris Llewelyn said councils had "never seen a crisis like this".
Wales' 22 county and county borough councils saw a combined loss of about £325m in the first six months of the pandemic, Audit Wales has found.
Costs have increased by £165m, driven by social care, education and free school meals.
Tackling homelessness and providing personal protective equipment have also added to expenditure.
Income levels have fallen by £160m, with leisure and cultural services seeing the biggest drops.
WATCH: The big rush for haircuts before lockdown
Phones "haven't stopped ringing" with people looking to book hair appointments since ministers announced that Wales will go into a national lockdown on Friday, according to these hairdressers.