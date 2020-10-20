Covid-19: Welsh Government update

The beauty sector needs a VAT cut to match what the hospitality sector received in order to survive winter, an MP has said. Labour Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris said she fears many beauty businesses will go under by Christmas without more support. One Cardiff hairdresser owner has said the new Job Support Scheme "wasn't viable" for businesses like theirs .
Businesses worried over lockdown
Businesses in Wales have expressed concern about the 17-day lockdown which is due to start on Friday.
A gap between the start of the lockdown and the UK government's new Job Support Scheme is a "significant barrier" for firms trying to survive.
The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) urged the UK and Welsh governments to work together.
The Treasury said employers could use furlough until the end of October.
UK push to 'give people Covid' for vaccine trial
Volunteers will be deliberately exposed to the virus in trials due to start in January.
The trials aim to speed up the race to get a Covid-19 vaccine.
The government is putting £33.6m towards the groundbreaking work.
Safety will be a number one priority, experts insist. The plans will need ethical approval and sign-off from regulators before they can go ahead.
Human challenge studies provide a faster way to test vaccines because you don't have to wait for people to be exposed to an illness naturally.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's Welsh Government briefing.
We're expecting Ken Skates, the Economy Minister, to start speaking at around 12:15 BST.
We'll update you on what he says here.
And if you want to watch the briefing, you can click the video link at the top of the page.