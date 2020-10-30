Dr Williams said: "Talking, unfortunately, is great for transmission, as is singing and shouting.”
Welcome
Hello and welcome to today’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Wales.
We’ll be bringing you the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak including the daily Welsh Government briefing at 12:15 GMT when First Minister Mark Drakeford will give an update on the response to the pandemic.
Here are this morning's headlines:
Chatting in pubs, restaurants and homes was "mostly" how coronavirus spread before Wales' firebreak lockdown, Public Health Wales has said
A claim by Wales' economy minister about the scale of Welsh Government support for businesses has been called "complete nonsense" by the Treasury
The number of criminal cases waiting to be dealt with by Crown Courts threatens to overwhelm the justice system in England and Wales, a study suggests
Live Reporting
James McCarthy and Matt Lloyd
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Chatting in pubs, restaurants and homes was "mostly" how coronavirus spread before Wales' firebreak lockdown, Public Health Wales has said
-
A claim by Wales' economy minister about the scale of Welsh Government support for businesses has been called "complete nonsense" by the Treasury
-
The number of criminal cases waiting to be dealt with by Crown Courts threatens to overwhelm the justice system in England and Wales, a study suggests
Welsh minister's business loan claim 'nonsense'
A claim by Wales' economy minister about the level of Welsh Government support for business has been dubbed "complete nonsense" by the Treasury.
Ken Skates said the Development Bank of Wales made "as many Covid loans to businesses as all the UK government-backed Covid loans offered through high street banks".
The Treasury has disputed this.
The Welsh Government acknowledged UK government support had been "extremely valuable".
Businesses received 1,335 loans from the Development Bank of Wales, according to Welsh Government figures, but the Treasury said more than 50,000 received UK government-backed loans.
'Talking indoors helped cause coronavirus spike'
Chatting in pubs, restaurants and homes was "mostly" how coronavirus spread before Wales' firebreak lockdown, Public Health Wales has said.
Dr Chris Williams, of Public Health Wales' data analysing surveillance team, said most cases had nothing to do with venues making mistakes.
The cases were down to how people behaved.
Dr Williams said: "Talking, unfortunately, is great for transmission, as is singing and shouting.”
Welcome
Hello and welcome to today’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Wales.
We’ll be bringing you the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak including the daily Welsh Government briefing at 12:15 GMT when First Minister Mark Drakeford will give an update on the response to the pandemic.
Here are this morning's headlines: