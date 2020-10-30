BBC Copyright: BBC

A claim by Wales' economy minister about the level of Welsh Government support for business has been dubbed "complete nonsense" by the Treasury.

Ken Skates said the Development Bank of Wales made "as many Covid loans to businesses as all the UK government-backed Covid loans offered through high street banks".

The Treasury has disputed this.

The Welsh Government acknowledged UK government support had been "extremely valuable".

Businesses received 1,335 loans from the Development Bank of Wales, according to Welsh Government figures, but the Treasury said more than 50,000 received UK government-backed loans.