The Welsh Government has welcomed Chancellor Rishi Sunak's announcement that the furlough scheme will be extended until next March.

Mr Skates says: "There is a necessity to support people for as long as it takes to get through the pandemic, so I would welcome the chancellor's announcement today.

"Of course I'll be digesting the detail of the announcement and implications for Wales, but... the greatest risk to our economic wellbeing is in doing too little and too late.

"So it's absolutely essential in the UK government... brings it forward as soon as possible."

Responding to a question of help for companies who trade mainly with England, Mr Skates said: "We're able to offer advice and support, but our business grants are designed specifically for the purpose of supporting businesses during our firebreak period."