University suspends 15 students for Covid breaches
Fifteen students at Swansea University have been suspended following "serious breaches" of Covid-19 regulations.
The university says its security teams had to intervene at several Halloween parties both on and off its Singleton campus at the weekend.
Registrar and chief operating officer Andrew Rhodes said he hoped the disciplinary action would "send a strong message" to other students.
He added: "I apologise to the community for any difficulty this has caused," say it is "very disappointing that some students have behaved in this anti-social manner".
The university's penalties for Covid breaches range from offering an apology, issuing formal written warnings or a behavioural contract, through to removal from accommodation, suspension or exclusion.
Meanwhile, NHS Wales figures show patient numbers in hospital with coronavirus is the highest since April.
Merthyr, with 741 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, has now moved above Oldham and Blackburn in Lancashire.
Nearly a third of people in the area tested returned positive results.
There have been 447 Covid-19 cases in Merthyr over the past seven days.
Rhondda Cynon Taf also has a case rate of more than 553 per 100,000 and is ranked ninth in the UK. It has reported 1,336 new positive tests in the past week.
Blaenau Gwent - 10th hardest-hit in the UK - has seen its case rate rise to 525.3 cases per 100,000, with Sirhowy having the highest local case rate in Wales - 1,173 per 100,000 - involving 83 cases.
'Repugnant behaviour' criticised by minister
Mr Skates says staff administering business support grants have been subjected to "repugnant behaviour" from applicants.
"I have been made aware of a number of instances over the past week where Business Wales Helpline staff have been subjected to verbal abuse and aggressive behaviour," Mr Skates says.
“This is unacceptable. This repugnant behaviour has also been seen in the health service, in our shops and on public transport.
“Staff are doing their best in extremely difficult circumstances. We’re fighting this virus together and showing others a little courtesy and respect makes a big difference to people’s emotional and mental resilience."
He told MPs the government’s highest priority remains the same – to “protect jobs and livelihoods”.
However, he says given the worse economic situation, he believes it is “right to go further”.
He says the furlough scheme will be extended until the end of March and will pay 80% of salaries.
He says the policy will be reviewed in January “to decide whether economic circumstances are improving enough to ask employers to contribute more”.
'Exceptional' demand for firebreak grants
Mr Skates says the demand for the Welsh Government's Business Development Grants - the second part of the government’s £300m support package – has been “exceptional, with nearly 6,000 applications received”.
He says the government had to “pause” this part of the fund on last week as the “indicative limit” had been reached.
However, he told today's government coronavirus briefing: “I want to be clear, this pause does not affect the larger element of the fund – the £200m of Lockdown Business Grants – which remain available and are designed to provide the emergency support to get businesses through this immediate firebreak."
£300m Welsh business support for Covid lockdown
Economy Minister Ken Skates says there is £300m of support available to help businesses through the current Covid firebreak and to prepare for post-Covid as the UK exits from the Brexit transition period.
Speaking at the Welsh Government’s briefing, Mr Skates outlined the support: “First, a £200m package of Lockdown Business Grants to help those directly affected by the immediate challenges of having to close during the firebreak.
"This will support more than 60,000 micro and small medium enterprise businesses with urgent emergency finance to help them with the fixed costs they face during the firebreak.
“Second, a £100m package of Business Development Grants to help firms prepare for the longer term challenges”.
He said this support was intended not as “day-to-day emergency finance”, but to help businesses look forward and to fund projects to prepare business for a post-Covid and post-Brexit future.
Wales' 17-day firebreak lockdown started on 23 October and will end on Monday.
Dr Ceri Lynch, consultant anaesthetist at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, fears the situation is "worse" than the first peak in the spring.
The hospital - which has had 186 cases and 51 deaths linked to a major outbreak - serves patients in Rhondda Cynon Taf which had 553.8 cases per 100,000 of the population in the past week - one of the worst-affected communities in the UK.
The Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board, which covers Merthyr Tydfil, Pontypridd and Bridgend, is the worst-hit area of Wales, with 495 coronavirus deaths.
The number of patients in hospital in Wales with coronavirus is now the highest since April as 1,344 people are being treated
54 of the 163 patients in critical care across Wales have Covid - and the occupancy rate is beyond Wales' usual 152-bed intensive care capacity
A further 1,202 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Wales, it was reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 55,658. A total of 1,939 people in Wales have died with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic - with 44 new cases reported by Public Health Wales on Wednesday
Across the UK, 25,177 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed on Wednesday, with the number of people who have tested positive reaching more than one million. Some 47, 742 people have died across the UK with Covid
Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board, which covers Merthyr Tydfil, Pontypridd and Bridgend, is the worst-hit area of Wales, with 495 coronavirus deaths
Furlough extension announcement backed
The Welsh Government has welcomed Chancellor Rishi Sunak's announcement that the furlough scheme will be extended until next March.
Mr Skates says: "There is a necessity to support people for as long as it takes to get through the pandemic, so I would welcome the chancellor's announcement today.
"Of course I'll be digesting the detail of the announcement and implications for Wales, but... the greatest risk to our economic wellbeing is in doing too little and too late.
"So it's absolutely essential in the UK government... brings it forward as soon as possible."
Responding to a question of help for companies who trade mainly with England, Mr Skates said: "We're able to offer advice and support, but our business grants are designed specifically for the purpose of supporting businesses during our firebreak period."
University suspends 15 students for Covid breaches
Fifteen students at Swansea University have been suspended following "serious breaches" of Covid-19 regulations.
The university says its security teams had to intervene at several Halloween parties both on and off its Singleton campus at the weekend.
Registrar and chief operating officer Andrew Rhodes said he hoped the disciplinary action would "send a strong message" to other students.
He added: "I apologise to the community for any difficulty this has caused," say it is "very disappointing that some students have behaved in this anti-social manner".
The university's penalties for Covid breaches range from offering an apology, issuing formal written warnings or a behavioural contract, through to removal from accommodation, suspension or exclusion.
Merthyr now worst in UK for Covid-19 rates
Merthyr Tydfil now has the worst case rate for Covid-19 in the UK, with two other south Wales valleys areas also among the hardest-hit, figures show.
Meanwhile, NHS Wales figures show patient numbers in hospital with coronavirus is the highest since April.
Merthyr, with 741 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, has now moved above Oldham and Blackburn in Lancashire.
Nearly a third of people in the area tested returned positive results.
There have been 447 Covid-19 cases in Merthyr over the past seven days.
Rhondda Cynon Taf also has a case rate of more than 553 per 100,000 and is ranked ninth in the UK. It has reported 1,336 new positive tests in the past week.
Blaenau Gwent - 10th hardest-hit in the UK - has seen its case rate rise to 525.3 cases per 100,000, with Sirhowy having the highest local case rate in Wales - 1,173 per 100,000 - involving 83 cases.
'Repugnant behaviour' criticised by minister
Mr Skates says staff administering business support grants have been subjected to "repugnant behaviour" from applicants.
"I have been made aware of a number of instances over the past week where Business Wales Helpline staff have been subjected to verbal abuse and aggressive behaviour," Mr Skates says.
“This is unacceptable. This repugnant behaviour has also been seen in the health service, in our shops and on public transport.
“Staff are doing their best in extremely difficult circumstances. We’re fighting this virus together and showing others a little courtesy and respect makes a big difference to people’s emotional and mental resilience."
Sunak extends furlough scheme to March
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has extended the furlough scheme until March.
He told MPs the government’s highest priority remains the same – to “protect jobs and livelihoods”.
However, he says given the worse economic situation, he believes it is “right to go further”.
He says the furlough scheme will be extended until the end of March and will pay 80% of salaries.
He says the policy will be reviewed in January “to decide whether economic circumstances are improving enough to ask employers to contribute more”.
'Exceptional' demand for firebreak grants
Mr Skates says the demand for the Welsh Government's Business Development Grants - the second part of the government’s £300m support package – has been “exceptional, with nearly 6,000 applications received”.
He says the government had to “pause” this part of the fund on last week as the “indicative limit” had been reached.
However, he told today's government coronavirus briefing: “I want to be clear, this pause does not affect the larger element of the fund – the £200m of Lockdown Business Grants – which remain available and are designed to provide the emergency support to get businesses through this immediate firebreak."
£300m Welsh business support for Covid lockdown
Economy Minister Ken Skates says there is £300m of support available to help businesses through the current Covid firebreak and to prepare for post-Covid as the UK exits from the Brexit transition period.
Speaking at the Welsh Government’s briefing, Mr Skates outlined the support: “First, a £200m package of Lockdown Business Grants to help those directly affected by the immediate challenges of having to close during the firebreak.
"This will support more than 60,000 micro and small medium enterprise businesses with urgent emergency finance to help them with the fixed costs they face during the firebreak.
“Second, a £100m package of Business Development Grants to help firms prepare for the longer term challenges”.
He said this support was intended not as “day-to-day emergency finance”, but to help businesses look forward and to fund projects to prepare business for a post-Covid and post-Brexit future.
Wales' 17-day firebreak lockdown started on 23 October and will end on Monday.
Covid hotspot ICU staff 'broken' by deaths
An intensive care doctor at one of the hospitals hit hardest by the second wave of coronavirus says staff feel "broken and "exhausted".
Dr Ceri Lynch, consultant anaesthetist at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, fears the situation is "worse" than the first peak in the spring.
The hospital - which has had 186 cases and 51 deaths linked to a major outbreak - serves patients in Rhondda Cynon Taf which had 553.8 cases per 100,000 of the population in the past week - one of the worst-affected communities in the UK.
The Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board, which covers Merthyr Tydfil, Pontypridd and Bridgend, is the worst-hit area of Wales, with 495 coronavirus deaths.
'See the same one or two people' after lockdown
People should limit themselves to seeing the same one or two friends or family after 9 November, the Welsh Government has said.
Advice on the Covid-19 rules that begin after the firebreak urge people to be "restrained".
Four people "is an absolute maximum" in most situations outside the home, "not a target".
New household bubbles can be formed because "the slate is effectively wiped clean", the advice says.
After the two-week firebreak, Wales-wide rules will replace the network of local lockdowns that existed before 23 October.
There is no legal limit on how far people can travel within Wales. Household bubbles with families in England are permitted, as long as that is allowed under the English rules at the time.
