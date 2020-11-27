Covid-19: Welsh Government update

New Covid restrictions will come into force in Wales as cases continue to rise again having fallen after the firebreak lockdown. The R rate – the number of people each infected person passed the virus on to – has risen again to 1.4, First Minister Mark Drakeford said. The rate needs to be below one for the number of cases to fall. “We too now have to use the coming weeks to reduce the spread of the virus and create more headroom for the Christmas period,” said Mr Drakeford, in Friday's Covid briefing. “This does not mean a return to the firebreak arrangements, but the Cabinet has agreed to take further specific and targeted action to reinforce the current national measures we have place.”
There have been called for schools to close early ahead of the festive break to help children and teachers avoid having to self-isolate on Christmas Day
Restaurants and pubs fear their businesses will be hit if new restrictions are introduced in Wales ahead of Christmas
It follows comments from Health Minister Vaughan Gething warning fresh rules could be brought in if infection rates rise
College leaders warn students following vocational courses may not be able to qualify, as they cannot get the work experience they need because of Covid
And turkey farmers face a dilemma - how big should their birds be - if family gatherings will be smaller
Wales needs 'to use coming weeks' to cut cases
BreakingNew Covid rules for Wales ahead of Christmas
New Covid rules for Wales will see cinemas, bowling alleys and indoor entertainment venues shut and fresh restrictions on pubs and restaurants in a week’s time, the Welsh Government has announced.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said details on the new rules on pubs and restaurants, which will come into force next Friday, are still being worked out.
It’s thought one option is the Scottish "level 3" model, with no alcohol allowed to be served and a closing time of 18:00 GMT.
WATCH: Will turkey farmers be stuffed by Covid?
Turkey farmers are preparing for a different Christmas - with different appetites for the big meal.
Governments around the UK have agreed up to three households can meet between 23 and 27 December.
But without big traditional get-togethers, some customers are looking to cut down on the size of their turkeys.
One farmer in Pembrokeshire says others are even looking to keep half their bird in the freezer, ready to celebrate again another day.
Christmas fears for pubs and restaurants in Wales
Tighter Covid restrictions in Wales before Christmas would be "incredibly difficult" for the hospitality sector, the industry is warning.
It comes after Health Minister Vaughan Gething said new rules could be introduced if infection rates "move in the wrong direction".
The Welsh Government's cabinet is meeting on Friday to discuss its latest response to the pandemic.
"It's been a year of great struggle - a year of stop-start - mostly stop," said Simon Wright, who runs a restaurant in Carmarthen.
"We are approaching the time of year when people would anticipate being at their busiest. We weren't anticipating this post-firebreak, not being able to trade before Christmas.
"If something like that happens, it is going to be a huge blow."
Close schools early for Christmas, teaching union says
Schools must be closed early ahead of the festive break to help children and teachers avoid having to self-isolate on Christmas Day, a Welsh teaching union has warned.
UCAC said coronavirus cases in schools could force whole class "bubbles" into self-isolation over the holidays.
The union said schools should close on 11 December and move lessons online.
The Welsh Government said schools would only close if there were clear public health reasons.
The latest Public Health Wales figures show that 50.3% of primary schools and 87.9% of secondary schools have had at least one Covid-19 case since the start of term.
