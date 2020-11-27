Covid-19: Welsh Government update

New Covid restrictions will come into force in Wales as cases continue to rise again having fallen after the firebreak lockdown.

The R rate – the number of people each infected person passed the virus on to – has risen again to 1.4, First Minister Mark Drakeford said.

The rate needs to be below one for the number of cases to fall.

“We too now have to use the coming weeks to reduce the spread of the virus and create more headroom for the Christmas period,” said Mr Drakeford, in Friday's Covid briefing.

“This does not mean a return to the firebreak arrangements, but the Cabinet has agreed to take further specific and targeted action to reinforce the current national measures we have place.”