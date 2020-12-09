Covid-19: Welsh Government update

Dr Atherton said he had put on hold plans to visit his in-laws in Northern Ireland and children in Lancashire.
He said the choices we all make over the coming days and weeks would define the course of the virus and whether we can enjoy Christmas with our families.
He added the virus is spreading through contact between people, and said we all have to reduce the number of people we see and mix with between now and Christmas day.
"My message on this is simple - don’t mix with people outside your household between now and Christmas."
Previously the Welsh Government has said people should limit themselves to seeing the same "one or two friends", and four people from different households in a hospitality setting - currently allowed under the rules - should be "an absolute maximum".
This formal "rule of four" also applies when meeting people from different households outdoors, away from your home, but meeting anyone from outside your household bubble in someone's garden is not allowed.
Two families can form a bubble or an extended household - and they are the only people you're allowed to see inside your home.
Up to 15 people can take part in organised activities indoors and up to 30 outdoors - providing social distancing, hand hygiene and other Covid safety measures are followed.
6,000 vaccinated by end of the week
"We vaccinated around 1,500 people yesterday, and will have vaccinated around 6,000 people by the end of the week and next week we’ll vaccinate at least as many," Dr Atherton said.
"But I don’t want anyone to think this means the pandemic is over."
'We are facing a very serious situation'
Dr Atherton started the briefing by saying: "We are facing a very serious situation. Coronavirus is accelerating."
He said the virus is spreading faster than "we could have anticipated", with an increase in 21 of 22 of Wales' local authority area.
The rate for Wales is now almost 350 cases per 100,000 people, and 10 areas have rates over 400.
Should schools close early?
Parents share their views about removing children from the classroom early.
The idea is this would leave enough time to reduce the risks posed by Covid-19 before Christmas.
Schools in Blaenau Gwent will be the first in Wales to stop physical teaching, moving lessons online on Thursday.
'Don't mix with people outside your household'
NHS staff sickness having 'huge impact' on care
One in 10 staff at some Welsh health boards are off sick or isolating, the BBC has been told.
Welcome to our live Covid-19 coverage
Chief medical officer for Wales Frank Atherton is set to give updates at the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing.
It comes a day after the first people in Wales received vaccinations against the virus.