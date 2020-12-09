Covid-19: Welsh Government update

Dr Atherton said he had put on hold plans to visit his in-laws in Northern Ireland and children in Lancashire.

He said the choices we all make over the coming days and weeks would define the course of the virus and whether we can enjoy Christmas with our families.

He added the virus is spreading through contact between people, and said we all have to reduce the number of people we see and mix with between now and Christmas day.

"My message on this is simple - don’t mix with people outside your household between now and Christmas."

Previously the Welsh Government has said people should limit themselves to seeing the same "one or two friends", and four people from different households in a hospitality setting - currently allowed under the rules - should be "an absolute maximum".

This formal "rule of four" also applies when meeting people from different households outdoors, away from your home, but meeting anyone from outside your household bubble in someone's garden is not allowed.

Two families can form a bubble or an extended household - and they are the only people you're allowed to see inside your home.

Up to 15 people can take part in organised activities indoors and up to 30 outdoors - providing social distancing, hand hygiene and other Covid safety measures are followed.